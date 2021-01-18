Sign-in Help
Luxembourg court stays Kazakhstan award enforcement proceedings (Ascom Group v Kazakhstan)

Published on: 18 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The District Court of Luxembourg has stayed attempts by two Moldovan energy investors to seize assets held by Kazakhstan in order to enforce a $US 506m Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) arbitral award against Kazakhstan, citing an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged fraud underpinning the award. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

