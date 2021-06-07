Lump sum payments for agreement to increased pension contributions were taxable earnings (E ON UK plc v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In E ON UK plc v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that a ‘facilitation payment’ paid to employees of the company as part of an agreement under which they would in future pay increased pension contributions was taxable as earnings from employment.
