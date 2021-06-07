menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Employment taxes / Earnings and benefits

Legal News

Lump sum payments for agreement to increased pension contributions were taxable earnings (E ON UK plc v HMRC)

Lump sum payments for agreement to increased pension contributions were taxable earnings (E ON UK plc v HMRC)
Published on: 07 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lump sum payments for agreement to increased pension contributions were taxable earnings (E ON UK plc v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In E ON UK plc v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that a ‘facilitation payment’ paid to employees of the company as part of an agreement under which they would in future pay increased pension contributions was taxable as earnings from employment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As