LSEG publish response to consultation paper: ESMA's technical advice on possible delegated acts concerning the Prospectus Directive

Published on: 26 July 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Earlier this month the London Stock Exchange Group responded to the consultation on ESMA's technical advice on possible delegated acts concerning the Prospectus Directive as amended by the Directive 2010/73/EU. LSEG has now published its response. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

