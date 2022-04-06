LPS Consultation—first thoughts

Article summary

Local Government analysis: It is early days in the Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS) consultation process—open until 7 July 2022, and there will be lots to read and digest. Ben Troke, Joanna Crichton, Amy Clarke and Emma Pollard of Hill Dickinson LLP set out their first thoughts and consider important questions including the timescale, definition of a deprivation of liberty, deprivation of liberty in life sustaining treatment and vital acts, who will be qualified to carry out the assessments, pre-authorisation review, and authorisation and what level of training is required. or to read the full analysis.