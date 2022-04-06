- LPS Consultation—first thoughts
- Here are some first thoughts
- Definition of a DoL
- DoL in life-sustaining medical treatment/vital acts?
- Who will be qualified to carry out the 3 assessments?
- Who will be the authoriser at the Responsible Body?
- What level of training is needed for each person involved?
- What resource will be required, including how many AMCPs?
- How should we define ‘objection’?
- Will the special scheme for care homes be reinstated?
More...
- Will there be timescales?
- What about the DoLS backlog as at LPS implementation?
- Lastly, for now
Less...
Article summary
Local Government analysis: It is early days in the Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS) consultation process—open until 7 July 2022, and there will be lots to read and digest. Ben Troke, Joanna Crichton, Amy Clarke and Emma Pollard of Hill Dickinson LLP set out their first thoughts and consider important questions including the timescale, definition of a deprivation of liberty, deprivation of liberty in life sustaining treatment and vital acts, who will be qualified to carry out the assessments, pre-authorisation review, and authorisation and what level of training is required.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.