LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Social care / Deprivation of liberty for the public sector

Legal News

LPS Consultation—first thoughts

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • LPS Consultation—first thoughts
  • Here are some first thoughts
  • Definition of a DoL
  • DoL in life-sustaining medical treatment/vital acts?
  • Who will be qualified to carry out the 3 assessments?
  • Who will be the authoriser at the Responsible Body?
  • What level of training is needed for each person involved?
  • What resource will be required, including how many AMCPs?
  • How should we define ‘objection’?
  • Will the special scheme for care homes be reinstated?
    • More...

Article summary

Local Government analysis: It is early days in the Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS) consultation process—open until 7 July 2022, and there will be lots to read and digest. Ben Troke, Joanna Crichton, Amy Clarke and Emma Pollard of Hill Dickinson LLP set out their first thoughts and consider important questions including the timescale, definition of a deprivation of liberty, deprivation of liberty in life sustaining treatment and vital acts, who will be qualified to carry out the assessments, pre-authorisation review, and authorisation and what level of training is required. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents