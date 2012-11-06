Sign-in Help
Lowering compulsory retirement age for judges unjustifiable discrimination (European Commission v Hungary)

Published on: 06 November 2012
Updated on: 26 December 2020
  • Original news
  • What were the facts?
  • What legal principles applied?
  • What was decided?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?

Article summary

In European Commission v Hungary (Case C-286/12), Court of Justice of the European Union held that a law in Hungary reducing the formal retirement age of certain judges from 70 to 62 was unjustifiable discrimination under the Equality Framework Directive 2000. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

