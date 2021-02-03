Love thy neighbour? Asda loses planning legal fight to prevent competitors from moving in next door (R (on the application of Asda Stores) v Leeds City Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: The Court of Appeal held that Leeds City Council (the Council) did not err in granting planning permission for a large mixed-use development adjacent to an Asda superstore. Asda's arguments were founded on the idea that the Council had misapplied and misconstrued paragraph 90 of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which sets out the government's policy on retail development. The paragraph states that out-of-town retail developments should be refused if they are likely to have a 'significant adverse impact on the vitality and viability of town centres' unless that impact is outweighed by other considerations. On appeal, Senior President Lindblom found that, even where such an adverse impact was likely, other policies in the NPPF might support the scheme. These other policies also count as material considerations and are not trumped by paragraph 90.