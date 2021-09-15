LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Anti-avoidance / Disclosure of tax avoidance schemes

Legal News

Loss creation scheme was notifiable under DOTAS (HMRC v Redbox Tax Associates LLP)

Published on: 15 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Loss creation scheme was notifiable under DOTAS (HMRC v Redbox Tax Associates LLP)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Redbox Tax Associates LLP, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) approved HMRC’s application under FA 2004, s 314A for an order that the structures promoted by the LLP were notifiable arrangements under the disclosure of tax avoidance scheme (DOTAS) rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
7 Practice notes
View More