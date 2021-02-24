Sign-in Help
Loosening the ties that bind—new NHS procurement regime proposed

Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Local Government analysis: On 12 February 2021, DAC Beachcroft summarised the top 10 takeaways from the government’s proposals for the new Health and Social Care Bill, ‘Integration and Innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all’ (White Paper). Integral to the wider proposals, and to be consulted upon separately, is the new ‘NHS Provider Selection Regime’. The key objectives of which are to reduce the bureaucracy and cost in the process of procuring health services and to remove barriers to integrated care. The consultation is now live, and will be open until 7 April 2021. Katherine Calder, Hamza Drabu, Charlotte Burnett, Stephen Hocking, Alistair Robertson and Victoria Fletcher of DAC Beachcroft consider the proposed NHS procurement regime and set out the main takeaway for those working in the sector, key features and what’s next. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

