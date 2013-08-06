Sign-in Help
Loop-the-loop—has Pendragon helped define what amounts to abusive VAT structuring?

Published on: 06 August 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this case?
  • What was the ultimate result of this loop?
  • What were the arguments and how was the principle in Halifax plc v Customs and Excise Commissioners: C-255/02 [2006] STC 919applied?
  • On what basis was the Court of Appeal able to overrule the decision of the Upper Tribunal and what did it decide?
  • Should taxpayers now be concerned about HMRC challenges when they have followed VAT structuring advice from tax advisors?

Article summary

Tax analysis: In what circumstances might the taxpayer succeed in offshore loop VAT cases? Suzanne McMahon, VAT specialist at Pinsent Masons, says the Court of Appeal in Pendragon has handed down a ‘definitive decision’ that will be welcomed across the industry. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

