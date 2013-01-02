Sign-in Help
Home / IP / General IP / IP disputes

Legal News

Look to 2013—forthcoming cases and legislation in commercial law

Look to 2013—forthcoming cases and legislation in commercial law
Published on: 02 January 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Look to 2013—forthcoming cases and legislation in commercial law
  • What important upcoming commercial cases are on the horizon in 2013?
  • How is the legislative landscape set to change in 2013?
  • What changes are expected in Europe in 2013, and what impact will this have in the UK?
  • What should lawyers be attuned to in 2013?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Legal professional privilege and non-lawyers, Consumer Bill of Rights, EU electronic invoicing Directive, EU Data protection proposals, social media, the Bribery Act and more. Matthew Bridger, of Thomas Eggar, looks at forthcoming cases and legislation in commercial law. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More