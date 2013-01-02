- Look to 2013—forthcoming cases and legislation in commercial law
- What important upcoming commercial cases are on the horizon in 2013?
- How is the legislative landscape set to change in 2013?
- What changes are expected in Europe in 2013, and what impact will this have in the UK?
- What should lawyers be attuned to in 2013?
Article summary
Commercial analysis: Legal professional privilege and non-lawyers, Consumer Bill of Rights, EU electronic invoicing Directive, EU Data protection proposals, social media, the Bribery Act and more. Matthew Bridger, of Thomas Eggar, looks at forthcoming cases and legislation in commercial law.
