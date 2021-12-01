LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Long term asset funds—opening the door to defined contribution pension scheme participation in alternative assets?

Published on: 01 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the key features of an LTAF?
  • Who are the target investors for an LTAF?
  • What is the likely uptake for LTAFs?

Article summary

Pension analysis: In October 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) finalised rules for a new UK fund structure—the Long-Term Assets Fund (LTAF). The LTAF is a UK authorised fund that is designed to be focussed on long-term, illiquid assets and is particularly targeted at increasing Defined Contribution (DC) pension scheme investment into alternative assets. The FCA rules were effective from 15 November 2021. Will Normand, Phil Bartram, Simon Witney and Jane Thornton of Travers Smith examine the LTAF and its likely uptake. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

