- Long COVID at work—key guidance for employers
- What is long COVID?
- The current legal position
- What are the key business issues and how can employers address these?
- Intermittent absence
- Impact on performance
- Medical advice
- Permanent Health Insurance (PHI)
- Develop a long COVID management strategy
Article summary
Employment analysis: Most employees who have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) will thankfully make a full recovery. However, an estimated 1.5 million people in the UK who develop long-term complications following an initial coronavirus infection (usually grouped under the term ‘long COVID’) could encounter a significant debilitating impact on their working life which creates HR law problems for employers. Aron Pope, partner, Ed Livingstone, associate and Kerry Kirby, professional support lawyer at Fox Williams examine the legal issues which arise from long COVID, and what should employers be doing to manage that risk.
