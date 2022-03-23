Long COVID at work—key guidance for employers

Article summary

Employment analysis: Most employees who have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) will thankfully make a full recovery. However, an estimated 1.5 million people in the UK who develop long-term complications following an initial coronavirus infection (usually grouped under the term ‘long COVID’) could encounter a significant debilitating impact on their working life which creates HR law problems for employers. Aron Pope, partner, Ed Livingstone, associate and Kerry Kirby, professional support lawyer at Fox Williams examine the legal issues which arise from long COVID, and what should employers be doing to manage that risk. or to read the full analysis.