LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Key developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Long COVID at work—key guidance for employers

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Long COVID at work—key guidance for employers
  • What is long COVID?
  • The current legal position
  • What are the key business issues and how can employers address these?
  • Intermittent absence
  • Impact on performance
  • Medical advice
  • Permanent Health Insurance (PHI)
  • Develop a long COVID management strategy

Article summary

Employment analysis: Most employees who have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) will thankfully make a full recovery. However, an estimated 1.5 million people in the UK who develop long-term complications following an initial coronavirus infection (usually grouped under the term ‘long COVID’) could encounter a significant debilitating impact on their working life which creates HR law problems for employers. Aron Pope, partner, Ed Livingstone, associate and Kerry Kirby, professional support lawyer at Fox Williams examine the legal issues which arise from long COVID, and what should employers be doing to manage that risk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

1 Precedents
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As