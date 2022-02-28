London drops VTB shares as Russian banks feel sanctions

Law360, London: Shares of a Russian investment bank were suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange on 25 February 2022, after the UK government moved to freeze out the country's lenders from the City's financial system in a new set of sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine.
