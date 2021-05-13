menu-search
Locatefamily.com fined €525,000 for failure to appoint data protection representative

Locatefamily.com fined €525,000 for failure to appoint data protection representative
Published on: 13 May 2021
Information Law analysis: One of the most overlooked obligations in the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) is the requirement for organisations who are subject to EU GDPR but outside the EEA to appoint a data protection representative (DPR). But that’s likely to have much more attention now with the fine announced on 12 May 2021 for Locatefamily.com from the Netherlands supervisory authority (the Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens or AP) for failure to appoint a DPR. Jonathan Armstrong and André Bywater of Cordery explain. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

