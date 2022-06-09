LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • PAC publishes report on local economic growth
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 June 2022
  • Healthcare
  • DHSC welcomes report on health and social care leadership
  • DHSC announces £340m Innovative Medicines fund
  • Social housing
  • DLUHC announces inspections and unlimited fines for failing social landlords
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of the decision in R (British Medical Association) v Secretary of State for Defence, details of the reports on economic growth and health and social care leadership together with details of proposals to introduce inspections and fines for failing social landlords. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on governance, education, healthcare, highways, social housing, planning and environmental law and climate change. the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including the rehabilitation guidance published by the Welsh Government. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

