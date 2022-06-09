- Local Government weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- PAC publishes report on local economic growth
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 June 2022
- Healthcare
- DHSC welcomes report on health and social care leadership
- DHSC announces £340m Innovative Medicines fund
- Social housing
- DLUHC announces inspections and unlimited fines for failing social landlords
More...
- Highways
- Protest on Strategic Road Networks not automatically unlawful or a trespass—National Highways Ltd v Persons unknown causing the blocking of, endangering, or preventing the free flow of traffic on the M25 motorway and other roads
- Judicial Review
- The justiciability of legislative commencement decisions (R (British Medical Association) v Secretary of State for Defence)
- Education
- DfE opens consultation into implementation of direct National Funding Formula
- DfE issues termination warning regarding Nethersole CofE Academy
- DfE updates helpline hours in emergency planning in childcare settings guidance
- Licensing
- London Mayor set to create Night Time Enterprise Zones to boost economy
- Public Sector Pensions
- The Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Act 2022—pensions now fairer for all?
- Planning
- DLUHC opens consultation on compulsory purchase compensation reforms
- Environmental law and climate change
- Mayor of London announces environmental injustice funding
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes guidance on rehabilitation
- LexTalk®Local Government: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of the decision in R (British Medical Association) v Secretary of State for Defence, details of the reports on economic growth and health and social care leadership together with details of proposals to introduce inspections and fines for failing social landlords. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on governance, education, healthcare, highways, social housing, planning and environmental law and climate change. the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including the rehabilitation guidance published by the Welsh Government.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.