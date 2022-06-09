LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • PAC publishes report on local economic growth
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 June 2022
  • Healthcare
  • DHSC welcomes report on health and social care leadership
  • DHSC announces £340m Innovative Medicines fund
  • Social housing
  • DLUHC announces inspections and unlimited fines for failing social landlords
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of the decision in R (British Medical Association) v Secretary of State for Defence, details of the reports on economic growth and health and social care leadership together with details of proposals to introduce inspections and fines for failing social landlords. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on governance, education, healthcare, highways, social housing, planning and environmental law and climate change. the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including the rehabilitation guidance published by the Welsh Government. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of