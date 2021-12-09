- Local Government weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Public procurement
- Procurement challenge with no real prospect of success struck out (Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)
- Cabinet Office concludes on plans to 'transform' public procurement
- Government public procurement guide for SMEs published
- Governance
- No indirect Discrimination On Grounds Of Sex—R (on the application of The Motherhood Plan) v Her Majesty's Treasury
- Cabinet Office publishes Government Commercial Function Strategy 2021–2025
- Committee calls for new relationship between central and local governments
- Government announces commissioners being sent into Slough Borough Council
- LGSCO publishes proposals to improve the service and public voice
- Law Commission announces recommendations to reform hate crime legislation
- PAC calls on government to focus on efficiency
- Welsh Government updates government programme
- Children and Families (Wales) Measure 2010 (Amendment of the List of Welsh Authorities) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1361
- Child Poverty Strategy (Corporate Joint Committees) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1364
- Corporate Joint Committees (Amendment of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1360
- Corporate Joint Committees (General) (No 2) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1348
- Equality Act 2010 (Authorities subject to a duty regarding Socio-economic Inequalities) (No 2) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1351
- Government of Wales Act 2006 (Budget Motions and Designated Bodies) (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/1345
- Welsh Language Standards (No 1) Regulations 2015 (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1352
- Judicial review
- JCHR calls for amendments to Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Local government finance
- Welsh Government announces plans to reform council tax
- Welsh Minister lays draft council tax reduction regulations before Senedd
- Healthcare
- House of Lords debates the Health and Care Bill
- CQC reports on the progress since their ‘Out of sight—who cares?’ report
- DHSC announces pilot for new app to improve people's health through incentives
- NMC publishes latest newsletter for employers
- Education
- DWP announces new passport for disabled graduates to ease employment
- Mayor of London announces £11.5m investment to develop careers education
- Ofsted publishes its Annual Report for 2020/2021
- Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1348
- Children's social care
- Procedural propriety in adoption proceedings—Somerset County Council v NHS Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group
- DfE announces support for vulnerable young people in violence hotspots
- MoJ announces end of contract at Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre
- Committee seeks evidence on issues faced by Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children
- DfE announces national review following murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
- Proposals to monitor and report on domestic abuse in private law children cases
- The Fostering Network publishes State of the Nation’s Foster Care survey report
- Social care
- CQC takes action at LANCuk in Heywood to protect people
- DHSC announces new law to prevent use of force in mental health settings
- LGSCO launches Triennial Review setting out proposals for the next three years
- Government publishes policy paper on ten-year plan to tackle drugs
- Mental Health Units (Use of Force) Act 2018 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1372
- Social housing
- Former residential home trustees responsible of misconduct and mismanagement
- LUHC Committee launches inquiry into exempt accommodation
- LGA responds to ONS figures on homeless deaths
- Environmental law and climate change
- Environment Agency announces repairs of damaged Lowdham flood defence
- FSA Chief Executive delivers speech to Chartered Institute of Environmental Health
- Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) (Transfer of Staff to the Office for Environmental Protection) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1353
- Environment (Wales) Act 2016 (Public Authorities subject to the Biodiversity and Resilience of Ecosystems Duty) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1350
- Licensing
- Gambling Commission reports action against Greentube Alderney Limited
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Negative pre-departure tests required and Nigeria added to UK red list
- Mayor of London dedicates £2m to support high street recovery in 15 boroughs
- Committee concludes that pandemic exposed UK's deficient risk management system
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 6 December 2021
- Local Authorities (Funds) (England) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1343
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 22) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1367
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 23) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1371
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 4) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1369
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 21) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1363
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 16) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1354
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 17) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1366
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Government orders 114 million additional vaccines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Education Committee announces inquiry into catch-up programme
- Home Office updates guidance for students
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Local government finance topic
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights focuses on public procurement and the governments response to the consultation on the green paper and case analysis of Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin BU Health Board dealing with a procurement challenge with no real prospect of success. The weekly highlights also include further updates on COVID-19, public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change.
