Local Government weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Public procurement
  • Procurement challenge with no real prospect of success struck out (Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)
  • Cabinet Office concludes on plans to 'transform' public procurement
  • Government public procurement guide for SMEs published
  • Governance
  • No indirect Discrimination On Grounds Of Sex—R (on the application of The Motherhood Plan) v Her Majesty's Treasury
  • Cabinet Office publishes Government Commercial Function Strategy 2021–2025
  • Committee calls for new relationship between central and local governments
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights focuses on public procurement and the governments response to the consultation on the green paper and case analysis of Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin BU Health Board dealing with a procurement challenge with no real prospect of success. The weekly highlights also include further updates on COVID-19, public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

