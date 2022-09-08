Local Government weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analyses of the new Public Sector Fraud Authority, various aspects of the Public Procurement Bill, details of the consultations on social rent cap and the decent homes standard for private rental sector together with details of the updated Care Act 2014 statutory guidance. It also includes case analysis of the decision in Devine v SSLUHC, where an appeal against a planning enforcement notice failed at the High Court. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing. or to read the full analysis.