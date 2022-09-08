LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Local Government weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Social housing
  • RSH issues letters to registered housing providers following social rent cap consultation
  • DLUHC launches decent homes standard consultation
  • Council reports landlord convicted over fraudulent Private Rental Property Licence application
  • DLUHC launches Rough Sleeping Strategy
  • RSH publishes breach of Home Standards notice for Royal Borough of Greenwich
  • Governance
  • The Public Sector Fraud Authority—could it be the next big thing?
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analyses of the new Public Sector Fraud Authority, various aspects of the Public Procurement Bill, details of the consultations on social rent cap and the decent homes standard for private rental sector together with details of the updated Care Act 2014 statutory guidance. It also includes case analysis of the decision in Devine v SSLUHC, where an appeal against a planning enforcement notice failed at the High Court. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

