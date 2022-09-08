- Local Government weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Social housing
- RSH issues letters to registered housing providers following social rent cap consultation
- DLUHC launches decent homes standard consultation
- Council reports landlord convicted over fraudulent Private Rental Property Licence application
- DLUHC launches Rough Sleeping Strategy
- RSH publishes breach of Home Standards notice for Royal Borough of Greenwich
- Governance
- The Public Sector Fraud Authority—could it be the next big thing?
More...
- Simon Clarke appointed as new Secretary of State for DLUHC
- EHRC publishes guidance on discrimination by artificial intelligence
- Government publishes updates to Consultancy Playbook
- DLUHC publishes response to development corporation reform consultation
- DLUHC announces further action for failures at Nottingham City Council
- DLUHC announces further intervention for Slough Council
- DLUHC announces intervention in Thurrock Council
- Defra announces £110m funding to support rural communities across England
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)—DHSC announces alert level decrease from Level 3 to Level 2
- South Cambridgeshire District Council trials four-day working week
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 September 2022
- Building Safety Act 2022 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/927
- Public procurement
- Third country access to European and UK Public Procurement Markets—The IPI and other Regulatory Developments
- The Procurement Bill—exclusion and debarment
- The Procurement Bill—contract performance
- LGA publishes National Procurement Strategy 2022
- Mayor of London announces Responsible Procurement Implementation Plan
- Welsh Government publishes update on Procurement Bill
- Healthcare
- DHSC publishes NHS Prevent training and competencies framework guidance
- Professional Standards Authority publishes report on health and social care in the UK
- DHSC publishes guidelines for its secure data environment policy
- DHSC publishes health overview and scrutiny committee principles
- DHSC publishes statement by Steve Barclay on urgent and emergency care
- Education
- DfE updates guidance for education and training providers providing careers guidance
- Ofsted updates inspectors and providers code of conduct guidance
- OfS investigates higher education providers over increase in first class awards
- DfE announces £200m funding to widen access to English and Maths schemes
- Children’s Commissioner reports on the importance of the first week of school
- DfE announces new measures to improve student attendance
- Income thresholds for families with NRPF announced by DfE
- Social care
- DHSC updates statutory guidance on Care Act 2014
- LGSCO warns councils against allowing multiple care home contracts to run in tandem
- CQC round-up—5 September 2022
- Planning
- Appeal against a planning enforcement notice appeal decision fails in the High Court (Devine v SoS for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities 2022)
- Blaby Council fines specialist and landowner for illegal tree work in Glenfield
- Manston Airport Development Consent Order 2022, SI 2022/922
- Licensing
- Gambling Commission issues update on remote customer interaction requirements
- Local authority finance
- Insolvency Proceedings (Fees) (Amendment) Order 2022, SI 2022/929
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analyses of the new Public Sector Fraud Authority, various aspects of the Public Procurement Bill, details of the consultations on social rent cap and the decent homes standard for private rental sector together with details of the updated Care Act 2014 statutory guidance. It also includes case analysis of the decision in Devine v SSLUHC, where an appeal against a planning enforcement notice failed at the High Court. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing.
