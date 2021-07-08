menu-search
Local Government weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Local Government weekly highlights—8 July 2021
Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including the latest government plans for the final step of the roadmap in England. In non COVID-19 related developments, it contains case analysis of Enfield London Borough Council v K on habitual residence in international adoption, R v Gross on the use of fines and community orders for health and safety offences, Bansal v SSHCLG plus a case report on Child and Family Agency of Ireland v Mother and analysis of decarbonising transport in the UK. It also includes the latest public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, healthcare, social care, planning and environment updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

