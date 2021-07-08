- Local Government weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- DWP publishes guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) Local Support Grant funding
- Jenrick sets out plans for building back better at LGA’s annual conference
- LGA launches build back local campaign for recovery post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Prime Minister sets out final step of roadmap in England
- DCMS awards £60m funding to support museums after coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfT announces new rail tech for train travel post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Mayor of London announces new £32m Good Work for All fund to curb unemployment
- LGA launches build back local campaign for recovery post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CIEH raises concerns on easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- Public Accounts Committee reports on coronavirus (COVID-19) culture recovery fund
- Treasury direction and updated HMRC guidance on self-employment income support scheme (SEISS) fifth grant
- Welsh Government announces proposed legislative changes
- Statement released by the Economy Minister in Wales on Economic Resilience Fund
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh government extends support for businesses
- Welsh Government amends non-domestic rating appeals due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/795
- Competition Act 1998 (Coronavirus) (Public Policy Exclusions) (Revocations) Order 2021, SI 2021/773
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Government announces self-isolation rule relaxation for fully vaccinated adults
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccines may be available from September 2021
- Future plans for public health must consider long-term symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK NSC considers restoring cancer screenings following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government approves extending suspension of signatures on health forms
- Welsh Government offers walk-in appointments for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- LGA urges governments to place young people at the centre of recovery
- Education guidance updated to reflect Step 4 of coronavirus (COVID-19) roadmap
- Welsh Education Minister sets out social distancing plans for further education
- Welsh Government announces autumn term plans for Higher and Further Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—LGA considers debate on social care provision
- Welsh Government highlights lack of support for disabled people during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Governance
- BEIS introduces Subsidy Control Bill following consultation feedback
- Government appoints independent reviewers to assess councils’ financial position
- Council suspends non-essential spending after providing s 114 notice
- Government publish series of publications on Election Bill
- Marriages and Civil Partnerships (Approved Premises) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/775
- Judicial review
- CTJ updates listing policy for hearings in the Administrative Court
- Education
- DfE issues guides on sexual violence and harassment in schools following consultation
- EHRC recommends increasing monitoring of use of restraint in schools
- OfS announces concerns of rising essay mill usage in higher education
- OfS publishes findings of initial testing of its postgraduate student survey
- OfS stresses the importance of place when planning to increase fair access
- Consultation launched on proposals to improve teacher training
- DfE issues consultation outcome on attaching conditions to school improvement
- Cancellation of Student Loans for Living Costs Liability (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/796
- Children's social care
- Habitual residence in the context of international adoption (Enfield London Borough Council v K and another)
- No material significance between art 15 of Council Regulation and art 8 of the Parental Responsibility and Measures for the Protection of Children 1996—Child and Family Agency of Ireland v Mother and others
- Ombudsman finds Lewisham Council exposed child to significant harm
- Government publishes outcome of ‘Keeping children safe’ consultation
- SMF publishes report on improving foster care systems
- Social care
- DHSC publishes new LPS guidance and summary of May 2021 LPS NSG meeting
- Ombudsman checks Camden council’s compliance with actions it agreed to take
- Government commissions MAC to undertake independent review of adult social care
- Healthcare
- Fines and community orders should—generally—be considered alternatives when sentencing individuals for health and safety offences (R v Gross)
- AI and IP—implications for digital health from possible reforms to UK IP law
- DHSC issues memorandum to the Delegated Powers and Regulatory Reform Committee
- DHSC opens consultation on raising upper age for NHS prescription exemptions
- NMC announces 2 August 2021 as launch date for new Test of Competence
- Government awards the RCOG over £2m to improve maternity services
- Health and Social Care Committee criticises maternity services’ slow progress
- CQC reviews infection risks at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
- Welsh Government announces cash boost for lifesaving programme
- Social housing
- Domestic abuse victims to be prioritised for accommodation
- LGA reveals 430% funding increase in placing homeless households in B&Bs
- Building Safety Bill published with new regulator at its heart
- Forecast predicts rents in London could increase by 19 percent by 2026
- Welsh Government announces plans to tackle lack of affordable houses
- Planning
- Establishing change of use to dwellinghouse post subdivision of unit—planning enforcement—revisiting Doncaster MBC & Van Dyck and Welwyn Hatfield (Bansal v Secretary of State HCLG)
- Minister of Housing writes to the National Infrastructure Planning Association
- Building (Appointment of Persons, Industry Competence and Dutyholders) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Higher-Risk Buildings (Descriptions and Supplementary Provisions) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Environmental law and climate change
- Decarbonising transport—will polluting vehicles go by 2030?
- Government launches competition to help aviation reach net zero by 2050
- Government to develop accessibility standards for EV chargepoints
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including the latest government plans for the final step of the roadmap in England. In non COVID-19 related developments, it contains case analysis of Enfield London Borough Council v K on habitual residence in international adoption, R v Gross on the use of fines and community orders for health and safety offences, Bansal v SSHCLG plus a case report on Child and Family Agency of Ireland v Mother and analysis of decarbonising transport in the UK. It also includes the latest public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, healthcare, social care, planning and environment updates.
