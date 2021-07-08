Local Government weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including the latest government plans for the final step of the roadmap in England. In non COVID-19 related developments, it contains case analysis of Enfield London Borough Council v K on habitual residence in international adoption, R v Gross on the use of fines and community orders for health and safety offences, Bansal v SSHCLG plus a case report on Child and Family Agency of Ireland v Mother and analysis of decarbonising transport in the UK. It also includes the latest public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, healthcare, social care, planning and environment updates. or to read the full analysis.