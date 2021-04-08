Local Government weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and includes analyses of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd on retained EU law. It covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis on how workers in care homes can potentially face criminal liability in respect of coronavirus cases. Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis on proposals for reform of dealing with charity land, analysis of judicial review reform and the IRAL recommendations, case analysis of Worcestershire County Council v SoS for Health and Social Care on Ordinary Residence and Section 117(3)(a) of the Mental Health Act 1983, AA and BA v A Local Authority providing UT guidance on vulnerable witness participation, Towuaghantse v GMC and R (Imam) v Croydon. The weekly highlights also includes further governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or to read the full analysis.