Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—8 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Prime Minister confirms shops and pubs to reopen from 12 April
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—four more countries added to travel red list
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Law Society demands clarity on status certification plans
  • BEIS announces new £5bn funding to support business during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DCMS outlines government’s plan to pilot events
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and includes analyses of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd on retained EU law. It covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis on how workers in care homes can potentially face criminal liability in respect of coronavirus cases. Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis on proposals for reform of dealing with charity land, analysis of judicial review reform and the IRAL recommendations, case analysis of Worcestershire County Council v SoS for Health and Social Care on Ordinary Residence and Section 117(3)(a) of the Mental Health Act 1983, AA and BA v A Local Authority providing UT guidance on vulnerable witness participation, Towuaghantse v GMC and R (Imam) v Croydon. The weekly highlights also includes further governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

