- Local Government weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Prime Minister confirms shops and pubs to reopen from 12 April
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—four more countries added to travel red list
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Law Society demands clarity on status certification plans
- BEIS announces new £5bn funding to support business during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DCMS outlines government’s plan to pilot events
More...
- Events guidance issued to local authorities as restrictions ease for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Committee publishes report into tackling food poverty caused by coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh First Minister announces measures to relax coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/442
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/447
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Government announces roll-out of twice a week coronavirus (COVID-19) testing
- Wales begins distribution of Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- DfE updates guidance for children attending out of school settings amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government issues international student guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Arrests of care home workers following coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks—a review of criminal liability
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—care home residents to soon be allowed two visitors
- Guidance on visiting arrangements in and out of care homes amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Planning
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes temporary interim PDR guidance
- Governance
- Proposals for reform of dealing with charity land
- Home Office updates its guidance on modern slavery
- Finance Act 2009, Sections 101 and 102 (Social Security Contributions, Intermediaries) (Appointed Day) Order 2021, SI 2021/445
- Judicial review
- Judicial review reform
- Ministry of Justice publishes government response to IRAL consultation
- Education
- Guidance from the Upper Tribunal about vulnerable witness participation (AA and BA v A Local Authority)
- Education Secretary announces further £1.1m funding for cadet programme
- Government announces programme to improve school behaviour
- Children’s Commissioner calls schools to support children against abuse
- Ofsted outlines plans to review sexual abuse policies in schools and colleges
- Education Secretary outlines plans at 2021 Annual NASUWT Conference
- Government releases counter-terrorism training materials for education providers
- ESFA publishes guidance to delivering high-quality apprenticeships
- DfE publishes guidance on training to teach for non-UK applicants
- DfE calls for views on draft amendments to teachers’ pension scheme rules
- Early Years Foundation Stage (Miscellaneous Amendments) and Childcare Fees (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/432
- Children's social care
- Journalist denied access to documents held by LA relating to the care and placement proceedings of a child, despite mother giving consent—Newman v Southampton City Council and others
- Court dismisses claim for damages against LA for personal injuries arising from childhood sexual abuse from a children’s home employee—SKX v Manchester City Council
- Court sets out approach for welfare proceedings where one parent makes domestic abuse allegations about the other—Re H-N and others (children) (domestic abuse: finding of fact hearings)
- Social care
- Ordinary Residence and Section 117(3)(a) of the Mental Health Act 1983 (Worcestershire County Council v SoS for Health and Social Care)
- Healthcare
- Coroner’s findings, independence of experts and registrant denials (Towuaghantse v GMC)
- CQC charges NHS trust over alleged breaches of patient safety
- PSA urges government to revise proposals on reforming professional regulation
- Social housing
- Relief refused for disabled homeless woman (R (Imam) v Croydon)
- Judge wrong to find claim substantively dismissed at interim relief stage—Ibrahim v Haringey London Borough Council and another
- Housing Ombudsman publishes business plan for 2021–2022
- MHCLG publishes consultation outcome of new model for shared ownership
- Planning
- Local planning authority had not been entitled to take into account as material consideration an offer of a community benefit fund donation as part of planning proposal—R (on the application of Wright) v Forest of Dean District Council and another
- Changes to the current planning system consultation response released
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development etc) (England) (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/428
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and includes analyses of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd on retained EU law. It covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis on how workers in care homes can potentially face criminal liability in respect of coronavirus cases. Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis on proposals for reform of dealing with charity land, analysis of judicial review reform and the IRAL recommendations, case analysis of Worcestershire County Council v SoS for Health and Social Care on Ordinary Residence and Section 117(3)(a) of the Mental Health Act 1983, AA and BA v A Local Authority providing UT guidance on vulnerable witness participation, Towuaghantse v GMC and R (Imam) v Croydon. The weekly highlights also includes further governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates.
