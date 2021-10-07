- Local Government weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Public procurement
- CSPL publishes policy paper on transforming public procurement
- Cabinet Office enforces green rules for companies bidding for contracts
- Welsh Government adopts Procurement Policy Note on carbon reduction plans
- Governance
- DLUHC publishes guidance on safe accommodation for domestic abuse victims
- MHCLG publishes outcome of domestic abuse support consultation
- Ofsted report requiring change to policy did not violate ECHR rights—R (Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v OFSTED
More...
- HCLG Committee publishes report on levelling up devolution agenda
- Home Office publishes Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 recommendations update
- DfT secures further injunction against climate activists
- Government to introduce tougher penalties for protests that disrupt motorways
- Home Office announces extra £23.5m for safer streets
- ONS launches first stage of its Integrated Data Service platform
- Government to accelerate recruitment drive for Darlington campus
- LGA warns of underfunded local councils
- LGA publishes response to PAC report on the regulatory and product safety system
- Deadline for responses to open market review of Project Gigabit extended
- Judicial review
- HMCTS updates guidance on Administrative Court judicial review
- Education
- Upper Tribunal addresses fairness and materiality in conduct of SEND proceedings (TC and BW v LB Islington (SEN))
- DfE announces ban on essay mills under post-16 education reform
- Home Office updates EUSS late applicants Student Sponsor guidance
- Ofqual and DfE publish outcome and analysis for assessment changes consultation
- Ofqual and DfE publish consultation proposals for education contingency
- Welsh Government announces new inclusive history curriculum
- Education (School Teachers’ Qualifications) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1093
- School Teachers’ Pay and Conditions (England) Order 2021, SI 2021/1101
- Inspectors of Education, Children’s Services and Skills (No 3) Order 2021, SI 2021/1104
- Children's social care
- Report published on the failings of Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre
- Social care
- Government announces additional funding to support adult social care amid winter
- Cheltenham care home provider fined £495,170 for failing to protect residents
- CQC urges Brighouse care home to make urgent improvements
- Healthcare
- Lawfulness of medical terminations of pregnancy for severe foetal abnormality (R (on the application of Crowter) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Judge entitled to refuse to assume that the child shared same values as family where child did not have ability to understand the culture—Fixsler v Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
- DHSC launches Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
- DHSC launches review of health and social care leadership
- LGA calls for ‘no referral’ support hubs to tackle mental health in young people
- Pennine Acute Hospitals National Health Service Trust (Dissolution) Order 2021, SI 2021/1085
- Social housing
- HOS finds severe maladministration after Golding Homes resident complaint
- Mayor announces deal to secure homes for refugees from Afghanistan
- Welsh Government launches consultation on action plan for ending homelessness
- Licensing
- PHE publishes 'Gambling-related harms evidence review'
- Environmental law and climate change
- Green Finance Institute launches UK framework for Building Renovation Plans
- Planning
- DLUHC publishes letter on changes to national planning policy framework
- Localis publishes report urging better planning for communities
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for courts and tribunals
- Welsh Government publishes updated coronavirus (COVID-19) travel guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 October 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1107
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1109
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes guidance for those unable to get vaccinated
- DHSC publishes report on free PPE extension for health and care sector
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Welsh Government amends guidance for testing in schools and colleges
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates guidance for children’s social care services
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales to provide £36.6m funding for children and families
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government to amend rules for testing children
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- DWP launches £500m Household Support Fund for vulnerable households over winter
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Environmental law and climate change
- NRW announces funding boost for green coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery projects
- LexTalk®Local Government: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of TC and BW v LB Islington (SEN) in which the Upper Tribunal addressed fairness in conduct of SEND proceedings; R (Crowter) v SSHSC on the lawfulness of pregnancy medical terminations for severe foetal abnormality plus case reports on R (Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v HMCI of Education, Children's Services and Skills (OFSTED) and Fixsler v Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. It also includes the latest COVID-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, and licensing updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.