Local Government weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Public procurement
  • CSPL publishes policy paper on transforming public procurement
  • Cabinet Office enforces green rules for companies bidding for contracts
  • Welsh Government adopts Procurement Policy Note on carbon reduction plans
  • Governance
  • DLUHC publishes guidance on safe accommodation for domestic abuse victims
  • MHCLG publishes outcome of domestic abuse support consultation
  • Ofsted report requiring change to policy did not violate ECHR rights—R (Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v OFSTED
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of TC and BW v LB Islington (SEN) in which the Upper Tribunal addressed fairness in conduct of SEND proceedings; R (Crowter) v SSHSC on the lawfulness of pregnancy medical terminations for severe foetal abnormality plus case reports on R (Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v HMCI of Education, Children's Services and Skills (OFSTED) and Fixsler v Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. It also includes the latest COVID-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, and licensing updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

