Local Government weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of TC and BW v LB Islington (SEN) in which the Upper Tribunal addressed fairness in conduct of SEND proceedings; R (Crowter) v SSHSC on the lawfulness of pregnancy medical terminations for severe foetal abnormality plus case reports on R (Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v HMCI of Education, Children's Services and Skills (OFSTED) and Fixsler v Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. It also includes the latest COVID-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, and licensing updates. or to read the full analysis.