- Local Government weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Welsh Government announces council tax discounts and exemptions regulations
- Welsh Government publishes statement on Homes for Ukraine
- Governance
- Court of Appeal finds appellant did not have a private law claim in trespass or nuisance for sewage discharge—Manchester Ship Canal Company Ltd v United Utilities Water Ltd; United Utilities Water Ltd v Manchester Ship Canal Company Ltd
- Javid and Sunak announce resignations from Cabinet and PM responds
- Alex Chalk announces resignation as Solicitor General
- JCHR writes to Justice Secretary on Bill of Rights with views and concerns
- LGA calls on government to change law to protect councillors from abuse
- ICO revises approach to public sector enforcement
- DLUHC publishes consultation outcome for toilet provision for men and women
- Welsh Government publishes statement on community policy
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 July 2022
- Local Government (Exclusion of Non-commercial Considerations) (England) Order 2022, SI 2022/741
- Public procurement
- The Procurement Bill—selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment
- Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on procurement transparency
- Welsh Government updates thresholds for placing contract award notices
- Education
- Immigration and higher education—how does the system score?
- DfE announces interventions to improve underperforming schools
- DfE issues improvement notice to Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
- DfE publishes guidance on supporting schools and using new intervention powers
- DfE launches consultation on early years funding formulae
- DfE launches consultation on regulatory changes to childcare in England
- Ofqual launches consultation on academic and technical level three qualifications
- DfE publishes response to consultation on schools not making improvements
- Government announces continuation of Turing Scheme
- OfS publishes research on financial sustainability of higher education providers
- Children's social care
- Necessity, proportionality and the role of the appellate court (Re H-W (children); Re H-W (children) (No 2))
- Government announces measures to reduce childcare costs for parents
- Social care
- LGO finds Suffolk Council at fault for missed occupational therapy
- DHSC publishes plan for digital health and social care
- DHSC launches post-implementation review of regulations relating to CQC
- Care and Support (Charging and Assessment of Resources) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/743
- Social housing
- Court of Appeal finds that defendant had become intentionally homeless—Baptie v Royal Borough of Kingston Upon Thames
- DLUHC launches consultation on funding for Homelessness Prevention
- Ofgem publishes draft guidance for local authorities on ECO4
- Welsh Government announces measures to address issue of second homes in Wales
- Building Safety (Leaseholder Protections) (England) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/711
- Building (Approved Inspectors etc) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/718
- Healthcare
- A new draft MCA Code of Practice—an overview
- A new draft MCA Code of Practice—capacity
- A new draft MCA Code of Practice—the section 5 defence and the role of the court
- Children, young people and the Mental Capacity Act
- Guide to the draft Mental Health Bill
- DHSC issues directions to create HSIB
- DHSC updates guidance on hospital discharge and community support
- DWP publishes guidance on issuing fit notes
- Lords provide update on pre-legislation scrutiny of draft Mental Health Bill
- National Health Service (Integrated Care Boards: Exceptions to Core Responsibility) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/736
- Health and Care Act 2022 (Commencement No 2 and Transitional and Saving Provision) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/734
- Gender Recognition (Disclosure of Information) (England) Order 2022, SI 2022/742
- Planning
- Gove responds to concerns over provisions in Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill
- Government response to street naming technical consultation published
- Funding for regeneration project in Silvertown announced
- PINS issues rights of way advice note 23
- Licensing
- LGA publishes submission for DfT consultation on taxi and hire vehicle guidance
- Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/727
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the latest news on the resignations of senior cabinet members, as well as news analysis of the procurement Bill on the proposed changes on selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment in the procurement process, the ICIBI Chief Inspector’s recommendations for the immigration system in the context of higher education and detailed analyses of the new MCA code of practice and the Mental Health Bill. Case analysis includes Manchester Ship Canal Company Ltd v United Utilities Water Ltd on whether an appellant canal company had a private law claim of trespass for a sewage discharge; Re H-W (children) which established new guidance in relation to three fundamental elements of public law children cases; and Baptie v Royal Borough of Kingston Upon Thames, in which the Court of Appeal had to determine whether the County Court had been correct in determining that the defendant had become intentionally homeless. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on the Ukraine conflict, governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing.
