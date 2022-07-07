Local Government weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the latest news on the resignations of senior cabinet members, as well as news analysis of the procurement Bill on the proposed changes on selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment in the procurement process, the ICIBI Chief Inspector's recommendations for the immigration system in the context of higher education and detailed analyses of the new MCA code of practice and the Mental Health Bill. Case analysis includes Manchester Ship Canal Company Ltd v United Utilities Water Ltd on whether an appellant canal company had a private law claim of trespass for a sewage discharge; Re H-W (children) which established new guidance in relation to three fundamental elements of public law children cases; and Baptie v Royal Borough of Kingston Upon Thames, in which the Court of Appeal had to determine whether the County Court had been correct in determining that the defendant had become intentionally homeless. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on the Ukraine conflict, governance, public procurement, education, children's social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing.