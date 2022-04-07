LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lords Library examines Union between GB and NI
  • Governance
  • Administration Committee launches inquiry into General Election planning and services
  • DLUHC publishes annual report on IGR for 2021
  • DLUHC publishes devolution and mayoral responsibilities guidance for South Yorkshire
  • EHRC publishes equality and human rights challenges plan
  • Home Office reports successful ‘whole-system’ approach to tackling violent crime
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes various analyses of the government response to the Green Paper on Transforming Public Procurement, analysis of the public procurement Outsourcing Playbook and analysis of the LPS consultation. It also includes analysis of Collins v Howell, wherein the court held that the grant of planning permission does not guarantee the modification of a restrictive covenant; and R (Park Lane Homes (South East) Limited v Rother District Council, which involved the dismissal of a neighbourhood plan challenge by a housing developer; The weekly highlights also includes further updates on Brexit, governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and coronavirus (COVID-19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

