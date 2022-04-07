Local Government weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes various analyses of the government response to the Green Paper on Transforming Public Procurement, analysis of the public procurement Outsourcing Playbook and analysis of the LPS consultation. It also includes analysis of Collins v Howell, wherein the court held that the grant of planning permission does not guarantee the modification of a restrictive covenant; and R (Park Lane Homes (South East) Limited v Rother District Council, which involved the dismissal of a neighbourhood plan challenge by a housing developer; The weekly highlights also includes further updates on Brexit, governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and coronavirus (COVID-19). or to read the full analysis.