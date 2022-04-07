- Local Government weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Lords Library examines Union between GB and NI
- Governance
- Administration Committee launches inquiry into General Election planning and services
- DLUHC publishes annual report on IGR for 2021
- DLUHC publishes devolution and mayoral responsibilities guidance for South Yorkshire
- EHRC publishes equality and human rights challenges plan
- Home Office reports successful ‘whole-system’ approach to tackling violent crime
- IfG publishes report on impact of levelling up missions
- Welsh Government publishes Cymraeg 2050 Action Plan for 2022–2023
- Welsh Government publishes statement on Conversion Therapy
- Public procurement
- Transforming Public Procurement—What's the future of public procurement policy in the UK?
- Transforming Public Procurement: Part 2—What’s the future of public procurement routes in the UK?
- Transforming Public Procurement: Part 4—What's the future for management of publicly procured contracts?
- Public Sector Outsourcing Survival Guide—what you need to know about the Sourcing Playbook
- Court of Appeal dismisses public procurement appeal in relation to judicial review claim of decision to award a contract for supply of PPE—The Good Law Project v SSHSC
- Education
- Government extends access to free school meals to families with NRPF
- DfE announces plans to simplify National Tutoring Programme
- DfE announces thousands more study and work abroad placements for UK students
- DfE releases guidance for schools providing remote education
- OfS receives guidance on Higher Education Strategic Priorities Grant
- DfE publishes National Skills Fund consultation response
- Ofqual publishes outcome of consultation on regulating Digital Functional Skills qualifications
- OfS publishes information for students on ALRA drama school closure
- Welsh Government announces £25m for free school meals for primary school children
- Welsh Government announces plans for solar panels at schools and public buildings
- Children's social care
- Family Court terminates appointment of Guardian—Re N (a child) (termination of children's guardian)
- High Court dismisses asylum seeker’s late application for extension of time to serve particulars of claim—CDE (a protected party, by his litigation friend) v Buckinghamshire County Council
- DfE announces funding package to improve support for vulnerable families
- Social care
- LPS Consultation—first thoughts
- Ombudsman finds Rotherham Council failed family
- Ombudsman issues warning to care home for poor record keeping
- DHSC announces £500m levy to develop adult social care workforce
- Home Office reports support for vulnerable EU Settlement Scheme applicants
- Healthcare
- Ockenden Maternity Review publishes report on Shrewsbury and Telford maternity services
- DHSC publishes Secretary of State’s Ockenden report statement
- Social housing
- Court of Appeal dismisses protected characteristic challenge of housing decision—Biden v Waverley Borough Council
- Ombudsman finds Council’s delays a result of severe maladministration
- Planning
- Grant of planning permission does not guarantee modification of a restrictive covenant (Collins v Howell)
- High Court dismisses neighbourhood plan challenge (R (Park Lane Homes (South East) Limited v Rother District Council)
- High Court accepts local authority’s view that defendant was in contempt of court of planning decision—Braintree District Council v Wilson
- Licensing
- Camelot challenges Gambling Commission over National Lottery license
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- DfT updates network management duty guidance to reflect coronavirus (COVID-19) position
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Ofsted reports on education recovery and challenges from coronavirus (COVID-19)
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes various analyses of the government response to the Green Paper on Transforming Public Procurement, analysis of the public procurement Outsourcing Playbook and analysis of the LPS consultation. It also includes analysis of Collins v Howell, wherein the court held that the grant of planning permission does not guarantee the modification of a restrictive covenant; and R (Park Lane Homes (South East) Limited v Rother District Council, which involved the dismissal of a neighbourhood plan challenge by a housing developer; The weekly highlights also includes further updates on Brexit, governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and coronavirus (COVID-19).
