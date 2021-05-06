Sign-in Help
Local Government weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • ‘Meetings’ under Local Government Act 1972 must be in person post-Coronavirus (Hertfordshire County Council and others v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—No 10 announces Levelling up White Paper due late 2021
  • MHCLG announces limit on mourners at funerals to be removed amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Government announces further support to India amid coronavirus (COVID-19) spike
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 3 May
  • Wales to ease restrictions if public health conditions improve amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Welsh Government outlines guidance on weddings and civil partnerships amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including case analysis of Hertfordshire CC and others v SSHCLG on whether local authority meetings can be held remotely under Local Government Act 1972 post pandemic. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of Rittson-Thomas v Oxfordshire CC, Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark LBC, R (Elkundi and others) v Birmingham CC and R v Norfolk CC plus analysis of the Housing Possession Mediation Service. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and highways. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

