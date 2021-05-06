- Local Government weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- ‘Meetings’ under Local Government Act 1972 must be in person post-Coronavirus (Hertfordshire County Council and others v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—No 10 announces Levelling up White Paper due late 2021
- MHCLG announces limit on mourners at funerals to be removed amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government announces further support to India amid coronavirus (COVID-19) spike
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 3 May
- Wales to ease restrictions if public health conditions improve amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government outlines guidance on weddings and civil partnerships amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 9) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/542
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- DHSC announces new testing centre to fast track variant vaccines for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces new contact testing programme for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC outlines priorities for transforming life sciences in UK post coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK buys a further 60 million Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
- PHE finds single dose of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine cuts household transmission
- Surge testing to be deployed in Redbridge, Hounslow and Tower Hamlets amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC publishes guidance on accessing coronavirus (COVID-19) lateral flow tests
- DHSC publishes guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in hospices
- Welsh Government publishes guidance on rapid lateral flow Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Ofqual outlines plan for school assessments in 2021 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Ofqual addresses regulation of school assessment arrangements for 2021 and lessons learned
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Ofqual publishes consultation outcome on arrangements for autumn 2021 exams
- DfE publishes 13th disapplication notice due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Study reveals drop in infection rates in schools amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government issues information on vocational qualifications amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Education (School Day and School Year) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/541
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Committee calls for mandatory individualised assessments amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces easing of care homes restrictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government issues care home guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—temporary adjustments for right to rent to end
- Public procurement
- CJEU publishes press release on NAMA and Others (C-771/19)
- Governance
- DfT announces over half a million ultra low emission vehicles now being used
- HMCTS updates Money Claim Online user guide
- Non-Domestic Rating (Public Lavatories) Act 2021
- Financial Services Act 2021
- Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 (Commencement No 11) Order 2021, SI 2021/532
- Judicial review
- Response by ALBA to the Judicial Review reform consultation
- Education
- Reverter of school sites (Rittson-Thomas v Oxfordshire County Council)
- Ombudsman tells grammar school to reassess admissions and appeals processes
- Education Minister sets out government’s position on curriculum diversity
- Ofsted publishes review into science education principles
- Education (Guidance about Costs of School Uniforms) Act 2021
- Education and Training (Welfare of Children) Act 2021
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 3 and No 4 and Transitional and Saving Provisions) (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/516
- Children's social care
- Court of Appeal reverses Court of Protection’s decision to discharge P’s mother as party to proceedings (Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark London Borough Council)
- Family Justice Council publish online seminars on adoption in the 21st century
- Social care
- Court of Protection holds that facilitating P’s contact with a sex worker is not a a criminal offence but grants permission to appeal due to public policy—A Local Authority v C
- Court of Protection considers litigation capacity where P lacks subject-matter capacity—Re P
- Domestic Abuse Act 2021
- Healthcare
- Doctor fails in appeal against registration suspension after failing to comply with GMC direction—Teewary v General Medical Council
- Social housing
- Homelessness, requirements of main housing duty, relief (R (Elkundi) v Birmingham City Council)
- An analysis of the Housing Possession Mediation Service
- Bristol landlord pleads guilty to unlawfully evicting her lodger
- Committee report calls for enhanced fire safety fund for cladding remediation
- HM Treasury publishes Residential Property Developer Tax consultation
- Fire Safety Act 2021
- Assured Tenancies and Agricultural Occupancies (Forms) (Moratorium Debt) (Consequential Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/518
- Planning
- Judicial review challenge against grant of planning permission for construction at Legoland Windsor Resort dismissed—R (on the application of Hudson) v Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead
- Highways
- My way not the highway—High Court nullifies Norfolk County Council’s consultation on highway works (R v Norfolk County Council)
- Street Works (Charges for Occupation of the Highway) (Transport for London) Order 2021, SI 2021/540
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including case analysis of Hertfordshire CC and others v SSHCLG on whether local authority meetings can be held remotely under Local Government Act 1972 post pandemic. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of Rittson-Thomas v Oxfordshire CC, Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark LBC, R (Elkundi and others) v Birmingham CC and R v Norfolk CC plus analysis of the Housing Possession Mediation Service. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and highways.
