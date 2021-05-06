Local Government weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including case analysis of Hertfordshire CC and others v SSHCLG on whether local authority meetings can be held remotely under Local Government Act 1972 post pandemic. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of Rittson-Thomas v Oxfordshire CC, Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark LBC, R (Elkundi and others) v Birmingham CC and R v Norfolk CC plus analysis of the Housing Possession Mediation Service. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and highways. or to read the full analysis.