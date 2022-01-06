- Local Government weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- Human rights implications of injunction breach by Insulate Britain protestors (National Highways Ltd v Heyatawin)
- A failure to refer to the legislative power to issue a warrant will not render it unlawful (Proimage Ltd v Lancashire Magistrates’ Court at Blackburn)
- Prosecuting ticket touting as fraudulent trading under section 993 of the Companies Act 2006 (R v Hunter and Smith)
- A new challenge for food businesses and enforcement authorities—the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021
- Misuse of private information claims—where are we after Lloyd v Google?
- Call for UK government to offer physical proof of status to EU citizens
- DLUHC publishes provisional local government finance statement 2022–2023
- Mayor of London opens consultation on the budget for a fairer London
- DLUHC publishes letter on the future of Grenfell Tower
- DfT informs coach, rail and local authority representatives about extended exemptions
- HM Treasury announces new National Infrastructure Commission site in Leeds
- ICO launches consultation on its approach to upholding information rights
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on next three-year budget
- Welsh government launches consultation on election reform guidance
- Welsh Government reports 9.4% rise in local government funding for 2022–2023
- Welsh Government publishes Regional Economic Frameworks
- Transfer of Functions (Vaccine Damage Payments) Order 2021, SI 2021/1469
- Government Resources and Accounts Act 2000 (Estimates and Accounts) (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/1441
- Local Elections (Principal Areas) (Wales) Rules 2021, SI 2021/1459
- Public procurement
- Public Procurement—The relationship between lifting the automatic suspension and an expedited trial (Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd v Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime and another)
- Judicial review
- Ombudsman not an alternative remedy to judicial review (R (on the application of Lau) v Teacher Regulation Agency)
- Education
- OfS announces allocation of over £135m for 2021–2022 financial year
- OfS announces new short courses for 2022–2023 academic year
- DfE announces new programme series to help disadvantaged students catch up
- DfE announces skills boost to support more people into jobs
- DfE publishes holiday activities and food programme guidance for 2022
- OfS publishes consultation on data collection approach and Data Futures
- Ofqual gives notice of disapplication of conditions in the GQAA Framework
- CQC, HMIP and Ofsted enter into agreement on inspection of training centres
- Welsh Government announces £24m support package for learners
- Federation of Maintained Schools (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1431
- Children's social care
- President issues supplementary guidance on e-bundles in the Family Court and the High Court (Family Division)
- Eight courts added to the public law children pilot
- DfE publishes consultation response on national standards for unregulated provision
- Children’s Commissioner publishes guide for parents on online sexual harassment
- Commission on Young Lives publishes report on protecting vulnerable teenagers
- Social care
- Local Authority wrong in law when determining financial support under the Care Act 2014 (R(BG and KG) v Suffolk County Council)
- Adult social care reform proposals—what might they mean for providers?
- Liberty Protection Safeguards implementation delayed
- Government announces record funding for social care
- LGA publishes response to adult social care reform white paper
- DHSC publishes guidance on social care workforce recruitment and retention fund
- Welsh Government announces Real Living Wage for social care staff
- Healthcare
- CQC prosecutions—latest on how the courts decide level of fine
- DfE reports success of programme for healthy food and activities during summer
- Welsh Government introduces Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework Agreement
- Social housing
- Attempt to trigger homeless review fails before the High Court (R (on the application of B) v London Borough of Waltham Forest)
- Appeal dismissed against UT finding that appellant controlled an HMO without license—Palmview Estates Ltd v Thurrock Council
- Government announces Homelessness Prevention Grant
- Views sought on requirement to install gigabit-capable connections in new homes
- Welsh Government publishes response to building safety consultation
- Building Regulations etc (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1391
- Building Regulations etc (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1392
- Planning
- Planning—local authority decision making (Blacker v Chelmsford City Council)
- DLUHC announces changes to markets and outdoor marquees made permanent
- DfT announces start of work on Integrated Rail Plan for North and Midlands
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development etc) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Order 2021, SI 2021/1464
- Highways
- High Court confirms traffic orders may be made on private roads used by the public with the permission or tolerance of the owners (Re Bowen v Isle of Wight Council)
- Local authority prosecutions
- Health and safety prosecutions round up—4 January 2022
- Trading standards prosecutions round-up—20 December 2021
- Licensing
- Taxi licensing—what’s the operator principal principle and does a driver ply for hire when using a ride hailing app? (UTAG & Uber v TFL)
- Gambling Commission takes regulatory action against Buzz Group Ltd
- Environmental law and climate change
- DfT publishes update on electric vehicle smart charging consultation
- Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1467
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- DLUHC confirms local government meetings must take place in person
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—New isolation and vaccination rules
- HM Treasury dedicates £1bn to support businesses impacted by Omicron variant
- Institute for Government calls for return of targeted economic support
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates NHS COVID Pass guidance
- MoJ launches consultation on outdoor weddings and civil partnerships
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government reviews coronavirus restrictions
- Welsh Government announces sporting events to be held behind closed doors
- Welsh Government announces £5.25m Cultural Winter Stability Fund
- Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 25) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1449
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 26) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1463
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 23) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1468
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 24) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1477
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 25) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1485
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 26) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1490
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces UK secures antivirals to fight Omicron
- DLUHC and DHSC announce £22.5m funding for booster vaccines
- Welsh Government announces new guidance to combat Omicron variant spread
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Government encourages schools and colleges to adopt further testing measures
- Ofsted publishes reports on impact of pandemic on educational development
- Welsh Government announces £103m funding to make schools coronavirus (COVID-19) secure
- Education (School Day and School Year) (Wales) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1476
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government announces £60m for adult social care response
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DLUHC launches Protect and Vaccinate scheme for homeless
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (No 4) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1456
Article summary
The first edition of Local Government weekly highlights of 2022 includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on governance, healthcare, education, social care and social housing. In other developments we have case analyses on the public procurement case Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd v MOPAC on the relationship between lifting the automatic suspension and an expedited trial; National Highways Ltd v Heyatawin; R (Lau) v TRA on Ombudsman jurisdiction as an alternative to judicial review; R(BG and KG) v Suffolk CC on determining financial support under Care Act 2014; R(B) v LB Waltham Forest on a homeless review; Re Bowen v Isle of Wight Council confirming that traffic orders may be made on private roads used by public; and UTAG & Uber v TFL on taxi licensing and operator principal principles and much more.
