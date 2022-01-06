LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—6 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • Human rights implications of injunction breach by Insulate Britain protestors (National Highways Ltd v Heyatawin)
  • A failure to refer to the legislative power to issue a warrant will not render it unlawful (Proimage Ltd v Lancashire Magistrates’ Court at Blackburn)
  • Prosecuting ticket touting as fraudulent trading under section 993 of the Companies Act 2006 (R v Hunter and Smith)
  • A new challenge for food businesses and enforcement authorities—the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021
  • Misuse of private information claims—where are we after Lloyd v Google?
  • Call for UK government to offer physical proof of status to EU citizens
  • DLUHC publishes provisional local government finance statement 2022–2023
    • More...

Article summary

The first edition of Local Government weekly highlights of 2022 includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on governance, healthcare, education, social care and social housing. In other developments we have case analyses on the public procurement case Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd v MOPAC on the relationship between lifting the automatic suspension and an expedited trial; National Highways Ltd v Heyatawin; R (Lau) v TRA on Ombudsman jurisdiction as an alternative to judicial review; R(BG and KG) v Suffolk CC on determining financial support under Care Act 2014; R(B) v LB Waltham Forest on a homeless review; Re Bowen v Isle of Wight Council confirming that traffic orders may be made on private roads used by public; and UTAG & Uber v TFL on taxi licensing and operator principal principles and much more. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More