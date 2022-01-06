Local Government weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

The first edition of Local Government weekly highlights of 2022 includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on governance, healthcare, education, social care and social housing. In other developments we have case analyses on the public procurement case Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd v MOPAC on the relationship between lifting the automatic suspension and an expedited trial; National Highways Ltd v Heyatawin; R (Lau) v TRA on Ombudsman jurisdiction as an alternative to judicial review; R(BG and KG) v Suffolk CC on determining financial support under Care Act 2014; R(B) v LB Waltham Forest on a homeless review; Re Bowen v Isle of Wight Council confirming that traffic orders may be made on private roads used by public; and UTAG & Uber v TFL on taxi licensing and operator principal principles and much more. or to read the full analysis.