Local Government weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Local Government weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  In this issue:
  • Public procurement
  • Admissibility of expert evidence in procurement challenges (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office)
  • Disclosure in coronavirus (COVID-19) procurement challenges (Good Law Project Ltd and Everydoctor Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
  • Public Services Committee raises concerns on commissioning public services
  • Revised coverage schedule to agreement on government procurement published
  • Governance
  • Supreme Court challenge to the Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme Guidance fails—R (on the application of A) v SSHD
  • DCMS publishes updated digital identify trust framework
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights contains case analyses of the public procurement decisions in R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office on the admissibility of expert evidence and Good Law Project Ltd and Everydoctor Ltd v SSHSC on disclosure in procurement challenges; cases analysis of the Supreme Court decision of BF (Eritrea) v SSHD on age assessment of asylum seekers; case analysis of Re D (a child) (care proceedings: 1996 Hague Convention: Article 9 request); cases analyses of Garland v SSEFRA clarifying the legal test of public nuisance to the legal capacity of a landowner to dedicate such new higher rights and Royale Parks v SSCLG on the approach to planning permission breach of conditions. It also includes the latest Covid-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, highways and environment updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

