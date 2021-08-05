- Local Government weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Public procurement
- Admissibility of expert evidence in procurement challenges (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office)
- Disclosure in coronavirus (COVID-19) procurement challenges (Good Law Project Ltd and Everydoctor Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Public Services Committee raises concerns on commissioning public services
- Revised coverage schedule to agreement on government procurement published
- Governance
- Supreme Court challenge to the Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme Guidance fails—R (on the application of A) v SSHD
- DCMS publishes updated digital identify trust framework
- Prime Minister chairs Build Back Better Business Council meeting
- Welsh government publishes written statement on electoral reform
- Welsh Government announces flexible voting pilots to boost voter turnout
- Government announces plan to strengthen council finances
- Judicial review
- Supreme Court dismisses challenge to judge’s decision to award costs against claimant—CPRE Kent v SSCLG
- Children's social care
- Supreme Court decision on age assessment of asylum seekers (BF (Eritrea) v SSHD)
- Request for transfer of jurisdiction in public law proceedings pursuant to Article 9 of the 1996 Hague Convention (Re D (a child) (care proceedings: 1996 Hague Convention: Article 9 request))
- Supreme Court considers statutory regimes for using accommodation to restrict a child’s liberty—Re T (A Child)
- ICO publishes blog on the children’s code
- Inquiry launched on children in poverty with no recourse to public funds
- Mayor of London announces new funding package for youth work
- President of the Family Division’s transparency review update
- Education
- Student misconduct investigations—what is trending?
- Department for Education announces 40,000 places on Turing Scheme
- OFS announces grants for universities and colleges
- DfE launches £7m fund for new flexi-job apprenticeships
- Ofqual clarifies position on summer grade appeals after Education Committee letter
- ESFA publishes ATP accountability framework 2021–2022
- Guidance on strategic priorities for the OfS
- Welsh Government launches consultation on Crown Dependency tuition fees
- New £4m Latin Excellence Programme launched for students
- Diocese of Oxford (Educational Endowments) (Akeley Church of England School) Order 2021, SI 2021/902
- Healthcare
- DHSC’s consultation on health and social care data strategy extended
- NMC announces consultation on proficiency standards received 2,362 responses
- Welsh Government announces improved guidance published for NHS Continuing Healthcare
- National Health Service (Optical Charges and Payments) (Amendment) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/916
- Highways
- Court of Appeal clarifies the legal test of public nuisance to a landowner’s capacity to dedicate higher public rights to existing public rights of way (Garland v Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs)
- Department for Transport publishes appraisals consultation responses
- DfT publishes Highway Code review consultation response
- DfT launches £338m package to boost cycling and walking
- Social housing
- UT upholds decision that appellant landlords were not entitled to recover accommodation charges from leaseholders via service charges—Francis v Sandoz
- Regulatory Notice for Cornwall and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council published
- LGA calls for government to implement long-term plan addressing homelessness
- MHCLG announces new requirements focusing on fire safety
- Government updates homelessness code of guidance for local authorities
- Planning
- Approach to the breach of conditions attached to a Planning Permission (Royale Parks v SSCLG)
- UK Holocaust Memorial receives planning permission
- Environmental law and climate change
- PSDS Phase two list of grant recipients published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Quarantine waived for European and US arrivals vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Charity Commission updates guidance for trustees
- DfT updates guidance on the reallocation of road space
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 2 August 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/914
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/915
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- UK to deliver nine million coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines worldwide
- NHS COVID-19 app updated so fewer people will be contacted to isolate
- DHSC launches study into coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for pregnant women
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—free parking scheme for healthcare workers ends
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes new immunisation scheme specification
- Welsh Government invites under-18s for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Ofqual publishes new rules for autumn 2021 exam series
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights contains case analyses of the public procurement decisions in R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office on the admissibility of expert evidence and Good Law Project Ltd and Everydoctor Ltd v SSHSC on disclosure in procurement challenges; cases analysis of the Supreme Court decision of BF (Eritrea) v SSHD on age assessment of asylum seekers; case analysis of Re D (a child) (care proceedings: 1996 Hague Convention: Article 9 request); cases analyses of Garland v SSEFRA clarifying the legal test of public nuisance to the legal capacity of a landowner to dedicate such new higher rights and Royale Parks v SSCLG on the approach to planning permission breach of conditions. It also includes the latest Covid-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, highways and environment updates.
