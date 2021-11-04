LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Local Government weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—Commons briefing provides summary
  • Autumn Budget 2021—Mayor of London criticises Budget for ‘levelling down’ London to ‘level up’ the country
  • Autumn Budget 2021—BPF comments on the result of business rates review
  • Autumn Budget 2021—LGA responds to adult social care funding announcement
  • Autumn Budget 2021—LGA responds to £2.6bn funding for children with SEND
  • Autumn Budget 2021—New investment in education to catch up on lost learning
  • Autumn budget 2021—key Employment announcements
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights features key announcements and responses to the Autumn Budget 2021 and case analyses of the public procurement case Vodafone Ltd v FCDO on applications to lift the automatic suspension and for an expedited trial of a preliminary issue; R v STC Ltd on marketing knives for sale; R (Good Law Project Ltd) v SSHSC, Good Law Project Ltd v Bell on costs of a third party disclosure application in judicial review; R (Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd) v HMCI of Education, Children’s Services and Skills (OFSTED) on religious and sexual orientation discrimination in provision of fostering services; WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor); and Stonewater v Wealden DC on the proper approach to social housing relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy. It also includes the latest COVID-19, Brexit, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and highways updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

