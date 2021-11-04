Local Government weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights features key announcements and responses to the Autumn Budget 2021 and case analyses of the public procurement case Vodafone Ltd v FCDO on applications to lift the automatic suspension and for an expedited trial of a preliminary issue; R v STC Ltd on marketing knives for sale; R (Good Law Project Ltd) v SSHSC, Good Law Project Ltd v Bell on costs of a third party disclosure application in judicial review; R (Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd) v HMCI of Education, Children’s Services and Skills (OFSTED) on religious and sexual orientation discrimination in provision of fostering services; WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor); and Stonewater v Wealden DC on the proper approach to social housing relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy. It also includes the latest COVID-19, Brexit, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and highways updates. or to read the full analysis.