- Local Government weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021—Commons briefing provides summary
- Autumn Budget 2021—Mayor of London criticises Budget for ‘levelling down’ London to ‘level up’ the country
- Autumn Budget 2021—BPF comments on the result of business rates review
- Autumn Budget 2021—LGA responds to adult social care funding announcement
- Autumn Budget 2021—LGA responds to £2.6bn funding for children with SEND
- Autumn Budget 2021—New investment in education to catch up on lost learning
- Autumn budget 2021—key Employment announcements
- Autumn Budget 2021—Welsh Government publishes written statement on Spending Review and Budget
- Brexit
- DHSC updates healthcare guidance to reflect UK-Switzerland agreement
- Scottish Affairs Committee publishes response to Shared Prosperity Fund report
- Public procurement
- Public procurement—applications to lift the automatic suspension and for an expedited trial of a preliminary issue (Vodafone Ltd v FCDO)
- Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Thresholds) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1221
- Governance
- Marketing knives for sale (R v STC Ltd)
- Natural Justice at hearings—Paling v Ipswich Magistrates Court
- HCLGC publishes report on net zero for local government
- BEIS opens Salford Office expected to bring 400 key central government jobs
- CSPL publishes final report and recommendations
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary seeks views on judiciary.uk website
- GEO and Equality Hub launches banning conversion therapy consultation
- Welsh Government announces £1.7m fund for local community projects
- Welsh Government says a decade of action is needed to tackle climate crisis
- Welsh Government publishes fire and rescue authorities consultation
- Judicial review
- Judicial Review—costs of a third party disclosure application (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health & Social Care; Good Law Project Ltd v Bell)
- Religious and Sexual Orientation Discrimination in Provision of Fostering Services (R (on the application of Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd) v Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills (OFSTED))
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes annual Upper Tribunal lecture 2021
- Education
- Ofsted publishes reports on early years providers oversight
- DfE opens consultation on local authority school improvement functions funding
- Ofqual opens consultation on designing and developing accessible assessments
- Welsh Government to introduce new Commission for Tertiary Education and Research
- All new Welsh schools and colleges to be net zero carbon from 1 January 2022
- Qualifications Wales opens 14-16 curriculum consultation
- Children's social care
- Ofsted suspends four PGL centres for serious safeguarding issues
- Ofsted announces consultation on interim inspections of children’s homes
- Petitions Committee highlights gaps in support for child food poverty
- Cafcass emphasises children’s welfare in light of Transparency Review
- Social care
- Court of Protection takes steps to protect vulnerable woman from coercive control (WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor))
- Not in best interests to continue treatments indefinitely for ‘most complex Covid patient in the world’—Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v AH (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor)
- Council provided family with unsuitable accommodation for nine years
- LGSCO finds council failed to properly assess care needs of woman
- Ombudsman issues Adverse Findings Notice after care provider refuses to apologise
- CQC takes action at Gateshead care home to protect people
- DHSC publishes guidance on workforce recruitment and retention for social care
- Welsh Government publishes update on Rebalancing Care and Support White Paper
- Social housing
- Clarification of the proper approach to social housing relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy (Stonewater v Wealden District Council)
- Rehearing confirms decision to grant HMO licence—Hastings Borough Council v Turner
- DAC publishes report on immigration abuse
- RSH issues regulatory notice against Norwich CC
- Government allots £66m to provide accommodation for rough sleepers this winter
- Housing Ombudsman Service issues guidance for landlords on disrepair claims
- Housing (Right to Buy) (Designated Rural Areas and Designated Regions) (England) Order 2021, SI 2021/1222
- Healthcare
- NMC announces nurse struck off register after High Court decision
- CQC takes action at two Staffordshire mental health hospitals
- CQC announces update to Patient FIRST Guidance
- Committee urges further funding for dementia support
- Welsh Government publishes Framework for Bereavement Care
- Regulatory Enforcement and Sanctions Act 2008 (Amendment to Schedule 3) (England) Order 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Licensing
- Gambling Commission publishes evaluation on gambling with credit cards ban
- Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) (Temporary Use in Great Britain) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1187
- Highways
- Transport Committee calls for Smart Motorways rollout to be paused
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Health Secretary extinguishes powers under Coronavirus Act 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government removes all countries from UK red list
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UKHSA deploys extra support to East of England
- LGA calls for Community Renewal Fund to be extended past March 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 November 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Early Expiry) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 17) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1213
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 17) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1210
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Disposal of Bodies) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1199
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions, International Travel, Notification and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1212
- Valuation for Rating (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1204
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights features key announcements and responses to the Autumn Budget 2021 and case analyses of the public procurement case Vodafone Ltd v FCDO on applications to lift the automatic suspension and for an expedited trial of a preliminary issue; R v STC Ltd on marketing knives for sale; R (Good Law Project Ltd) v SSHSC, Good Law Project Ltd v Bell on costs of a third party disclosure application in judicial review; R (Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd) v HMCI of Education, Children’s Services and Skills (OFSTED) on religious and sexual orientation discrimination in provision of fostering services; WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor); and Stonewater v Wealden DC on the proper approach to social housing relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy. It also includes the latest COVID-19, Brexit, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and highways updates.
