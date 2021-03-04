- Local Government weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Spring Budget 2021
- Spring Budget 2021—key Local Government announcements
- Spring Budget 2021—'Build Back Better'
- Spring Budget 2021—extension of SDLT holiday among key Property announcements
- Brexit
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 26 February 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee questions Cabinet Office on public procurement common framework
- Overseas NHS visitors—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
- Government failure to publish coronavirus (COVID-19) contract award notices on time unlawful (R (Good Law Project Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care))
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Government urged to reconsider approach to employment support amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Partnerships needed to tackle long-term unemployment after coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—taskforce discusses restarting international travel
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BEIS Committee calls for long-term government strategy
- Second report published on coronavirus (COVID-19) disparities
- Cabinet Office published guidance on safe campaigning during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—over £680m funding allocated to Welsh public services
- Defra publishes letter to industries on free coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in workplace
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government provides update on 2021 Senedd election
- Further funding for hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government launches campaign to support businesses amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government border regulations update amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government updates guidance on wedding ceremonies during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 9) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/223
- Representation of the People (Amendment) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/193
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 March
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Vaccine passport plans spark UK privacy debate
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) alert level goes down and NHS pressures ease
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—JCVI calls for those on LDR to receive vaccine
- DHSC Secretary provides update at Downing Street coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing
- DHSC responds to phase 2 of vaccination programme amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Surge testing deployed in Buckinghamshire and five London boroughs due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government announces coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and testing boost
- Welsh Government updates coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine strategy
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government guides on priority group 6 eligibility
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Education Secretary delivers speech on the future of online learning
- Summer 2021 grades to be determined by teachers based only on taught materials
- DHSC announces rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) testing as schools return
- DHSC announces twice weekly coronavirus (COVID-19) tests for families of pupils
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—OfS calls for extra training and support for lecturers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales confirms more pupils to return to school before Easter 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE issues notices on modification and disapplication
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates guidance for special schools
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates its guidance for higher education providers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Ofqual and DfE publish guidance on 2021 assessments
- DfE publishes updated guidance on school governance
- DfE updates guidance on wearing face coverings in school amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofqual issues guidance on generating evidence for exam grades amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofsted releases video on remote education for SEND children amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE publishes remote learning material for FE colleges during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Ofqual launches consultation on summer 2021 exam result
- Consultation closed on alternative arrangements for VTQs and general qualifications
- School Discipline (Pupil Exclusions and Reviews) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/204
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Ofsted warns of harmful impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on children
- Update on guidance for children's social care services amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CQC considers visiting plans
- Mayor of London urges government to increase help to the financially vulnerable
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance published on limiting care home staff movements
- PHE updates guide on protecting extremely vulnerable people from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Tenancy Saver Loan to help with rent arrears
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Licensing
- DfT publishes guidance on safety screens for taxis and PHVs amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public procurement
- A guide to good practice for digital and data driven health technologies
- Local authority reviews procurement procedures after £1.6m settlement
- Views sought on draft Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Bill
- Governance
- Using a cross-claim to challenge a winding-up petition—not a chance for another bite at the apple (Re Saint Benedicts Land Trust Ltd)
- Vacant office building occupied by live-in property guardians a single hereditament for rating purposes—Southwark London Borough Council v Ludgate House Ltd and another
- HM Treasury announces funding extension for UK
- Institute for Government report examines ‘odd’ effects of Barnett formula
- Home Office launches consultation on Protect Duty
- CTJ publishes speech on the interactions between private and public law
- Welsh ministers respond to new Levelling Up Fund
- Welsh government publish review to address Grenfell Inquiry recommendations
- Wales and Ireland vow to increase collaboration following Brexit
- Civil Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021, SI 2021/196
- Restriction of Public Sector Exit Payments (Revocation)Regulations 2021, SI 2021/197
- Political Parties Campaign Expenditure (Senedd Elections) Code of Practice 2020 (Appointed Day) (Wales) Order 2021, SI 2021/194
- Local authority prosecutions
- Man given 13-month jail sentence and fine for fly tipping
- Southampton Council seizes £10,000 of illegal tobacco
- Trading Standards prosecutions round-up—25 February 2021
- Education
- DfE launches consultation on changing sparsity factor in school funding formula
- Guidance on registering to deliver T Levels in 2023–2024 academic year published
- Second evidence session into Green Jobs inquiry to focus on education
- Welsh Government announces an additional £50m towards school improvements
- Welsh Education Minister introduces ALN Code to Senedd
- Welsh Ministry for Education publishes responses to draft Tertiary Education Bill
- Education (Student Loans) (Repayment) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/191
- Children's social care
- Declarations to conclude X had decisional capacity to refuse consent to blood transfusions failed—Re X (a child) (No 2)
- Court reinstates return order for child to father in Italy—Re A (a child) (1980 Hague Convention: set aside)
- President of Family Division endorses publication of Public Law Working Group report
- Children’s Commissioner concerned over welfare of youth in secure accommodation
- Welsh Government publishes report into rights of children and young people
- Social care
- Court of Protection supports application to withdraw life sustaining treatment from young mother with COVID-19—NZ, Re (Mental Capacity Act 2005)
- Court of Protection applies the test in Re JD and concludes that young woman lacks capacity to engage in sexual relations—HD (Capacity to Engage in Sexual Relations)
- Cornwall Council criticised for care cost calculations
- Ombudsman announces that council fails to investigate cancer cluster concerns
- MoJ confirms ‘raft of new amendments’ to Domestic Abuse Bill 2020
- DCMS announces it will provide free tablets to those with learning disabilities
- Committee publishes government response to 2019 report on UC and survival sex
- Immigration (Guidance on Detention of Vulnerable Persons) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/184
- Regulation and Inspection of Social Care (Wales) Act 2016 (Commencement No 7) Order 2021, SI 2021/181
- Healthcare
- Committee to scrutinise proposed NHS reform in draft Health and Social Care Bill
- NHS Providers discuss building a public health system fit for the future
- Code of practice for recruitment of international healthcare workers updated
- DHSC lifts ban on using donations of plasma from UK individuals
- Public Health (Wales) Act 2017 (Commencement No 6) Order 2021, SI 2021/202
- Nurse Staffing Levels (Extension of Situations) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/216
- Social housing
- Committee to discuss impact of cladding remediation proposals
- Housing Ombudsman finds severe maladministration with Woking case
- London Borough of Newham found guilty of ‘severe maladministration’
- Ministry of Housing announces rough sleeping figures at six year low
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on second homes
- Housing Benefit (Persons who have attained the qualifying age for state pension credit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/188
- Highways
- Factors to consider on a statutory footpath diversion are not exhaustive (The Open Spaces Society v Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs)
- Highway Code reviewed for safety improvements on motorways and high-speed roads
- Transport Committee announces investigation into smart motorways
- Planning
- Court found appointed inspector correctly interpreted NPPF in dismissing the developer’s appeals against failure to determine application for planning permission—Paul Newman Homes Ltd v SSHCLG
- Court held local planning authority had both correctly understood and applied NPPF, para 90 in deciding to grant planning permission—R (on the application of Asda Stores Ltd) v Leeds City Council and another
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with the Spring Budget 2021 and Brexit-related updates including analysis on the latest drafts and sifting committee reports. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including the impact on public procurement, governance, judicial review, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the public procurement case R (Good Law Project v SSHSC and analysis of COVID-19 vaccine passport plans together with concerns about the implications for privacy. Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis outlining the 12 principles of good practice from the Code of Conduct for Data-Driven Health and Care Technologies, and analyses of Re Saint Benedicts Land Trust Ltd and The Open Spaces Society v Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, LA prosecutions, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, highways and planning updates.
