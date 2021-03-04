Sign-in Help
Local Government weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Local Government weekly highlights—4 March 2021
Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Spring Budget 2021
  • Spring Budget 2021—key Local Government announcements
  • Spring Budget 2021—'Build Back Better'
  • Spring Budget 2021—extension of SDLT holiday among key Property announcements
  • Brexit
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 26 February 2021
  • Brexit Bulletin—Committee questions Cabinet Office on public procurement common framework
  • Overseas NHS visitors—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with the Spring Budget 2021 and Brexit-related updates including analysis on the latest drafts and sifting committee reports. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including the impact on public procurement, governance, judicial review, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the public procurement case R (Good Law Project v SSHSC and analysis of COVID-19 vaccine passport plans together with concerns about the implications for privacy. Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis outlining the 12 principles of good practice from the Code of Conduct for Data-Driven Health and Care Technologies, and analyses of Re Saint Benedicts Land Trust Ltd and The Open Spaces Society v Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, LA prosecutions, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, highways and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

