- Local Government weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Divisional Court hands down first judgment on European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020—Polakowski and others v Westminster Magistrates’ Court
- EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview
- EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—human rights
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Prime Minister issues statement amid ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—first set of grants to local authorities announced
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons assesses practicalities of May 2021 elections
- MHCLG advises on postponement of elections and referendums amended regulations
- Work and Pensions Committee concern for safety in the workplace amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Report states that with the right policies, London can recover from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh lockdown to continue for three more weeks
- Wales extends self-isolation support scheme eligibility amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government provides further detail on business support amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Special report on lessons learnt from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales published
- Airport and Ground Operations Support Scheme opens amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government announces £93m investment for road upgrades
- Taxation of Coronavirus Support Payments Regulations 2021, SI 2021/92
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers and Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/97
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/98
- Local Government (Coronavirus) (Postponement of Elections) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/88
- Travel ban to UK extended to more countries amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Amendment) (No 4) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/95
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/103
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 February
- HM Courts and Tribunal Services monthly bulletin for February 2021
- Two £10,000 fines handed to organisers of Leeds snowball fight
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Government issues statement on fightback against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BEIS announces additional 40 million doses of Valneva vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CQC sets out coronavirus (COVID-19) findings to help providers optimise response
- DHSC announces additional coronavirus (COVID-19) surge testing
- AstraZeneca vaccine granted marketing authorisation amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Valneva begins manufacturing coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on large scale in Scotland
- Ethnic minorities called on to get vaccine amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS pilots trial for rapid testing of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated testing strategy in Wales
- Welsh Government advice to clinically extremely vulnerable amid coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Government announces £50m funding to further support students amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Emergency school admissions appeals regulations prolonged amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government further extends disapplication notice on inspection requirements amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Remote Ofsted inspections to continue amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE publishes guidance on grant funding for testing in schools for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE publishes guidance on support for school suppliers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Department updates higher education guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE delivers update on face-to-face training in apprenticeships amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates lockdown guidance for further education providers
- DfE updates guidance on children’s remote education amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE updates guidance on protective measures for after-school settings
- Updated guidance for children attending out of school settings amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh schools to remain open to children of key workers during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Children’s Commissioner reports on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on mental health
- Welsh Government pledges extra £9.4m to support youth mental health services
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Court of Protection makes best interests decision in connection with the COVID-19 vaccine—E (Vaccine)
- Court held it was in best interests for elderly lady to receive the coronavirus vaccine—Re FE
- CQC state care staff must self-isolate following a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test
- Committee looks at lockdown impact of care homes and prisons amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC urges care homes to get in contact to receive coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- DHSC publishes guidance on Workforce Capacity Fund amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Landlord and tenant—homelessness—accommodation pending review protection from eviction—interim injunctions—Coronavirus (Merritt v Thurrock Council and Midos Management)
- Welsh Government renews campaign tackling youth homelessness amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Governance
- Corporate Crime—time limits for commencing prosecutions should be specified in applications for a summons (FSA v Bakers of Nailsea)
- Historic devolution deal for West Yorkshire
- Improvement Panel appointed to address ‘serious failures’ of Croydon Council
- Grenfell Tower Inquiry aims to resume hearings on 8 February 2021
- Government plans to regulate buy-now-pay-later products following FCA Woolard review
- Mayor of London’s plan for London approved by government
- SMC releases its Annual Review and Business Plan 2020
- Home Office updates anti-social behaviour guidance
- Public procurement
- Procurement—withdrawal of challenged award decision ends automatic suspension (Aquila Heywood Ltd v Local Pensions Partnership)
- Court held a specific change in law required parties to operate process under cl 37 of contract to address the specific change in law—Westminster City Council v Sports and Leisure Management Ltd
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Licensing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—restaurant owner stripped of licence for flouting rules
- Welsh Government provides coronavirus (COVID-19) PPE packs for taxi drivers
- Education
- Colchester Institute—UT confirms that educational courses provided free of charge to students and funded by government grants were a supply of services for consideration
- OIA releases its Operating Report for 2020 and Operating Plan for 2021
- OfS considers how to improve support for care-experienced students
- Children's social care
- A Gillick competent minor’s refusal to consent to medical treatment is not determinative (Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X)
- Court of Appeal held the judge came to right conclusion in making adoption decision under Adoption and Children Act 2002, s 21—Re T and another (children) (refusal of placement order)
- Family Division held that father should be identified and notified of child’s existence in proposed adoption proceedings—A local authority v JK and another
- Committee launches inquiry into mental health services for young people
- LGSCO says greater monitoring of free nursery spaces is needed from councils
- Ofsted issues point-in-time surveys for 2021
- Social care
- ‘Personal examination’ and the Mental Health Act 1983—FAQs following Devon Partnership NHS Trust v SSHC
- Court held recording remote hearings without authorisation is a civil contempt punishable by imprisonment—Re TA (recording of hearings; communication with court office)
- Court of Protection examines whether a home care package amounts to a deprivation of liberty—AEL, Re (Mental Capacity Act 2005)
- Court of Protection criticises delay in bringing serious medical treatment case to court—An NHS Trust v XB & Ors
- Court of Protection approves double below-knee amputation against patient’s wishes—Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust v TM
- CQC fines care provider over failure to provide safe treatment and care
- Committee to examine how people with autism and learning disabilities are treated
- Commissioners call for statutory duty on local authorities in Domestic Abuse Bill
- CQC details how it inspects services for human trafficking and slavery victims
- Liberty Protection Safeguards updates
- Healthcare
- CQC calls for Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to improve
- NMC publishes fitness to practise resource for employers
- Welsh Government publishes DHCW consultation outcome
- Social housing
- When is Rent Arrears not Arrears? When it is a Moratorium Debt!
- Council unable to determine flexible tenancy in fixed term unless tenancy has a forfeiture clause (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
- Law Society responds to MHCLG consultation on new shared ownership model
- MHCLG announces new standard tenancy agreement to remove blanket bans on pets
- Welsh Government takes a look at second homes in Wales
- Licensing
- Gambling Commission investigation causes overhaul to social responsibility
- Proposal for changes to Gambling Commission fees as of 1 October 2021
- Planning
- Love thy neighbour? Asda loses planning legal fight to prevent competitors from moving in next door (R (on the application of Asda Stores) v Leeds City Council)
- Consultation launched on embedding beauty and good design in planning
- Local planning authority did not fail to account for material consideration as the statutory trust no longer subsisted following the sale of land—R (on the application of Day) v Shropshire Council and others
- Court held SoS did not fail to lawfully apply the Overarching National Policy Statement for Energy and the National Policy Statement for Fossil Fuel Electricity Generating Infrastructure—R (on the application of ClientEarth) v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and another
- Housing Secretary unveils several new design and planning initiatives
- CIC calls for government to rethink plans to extend permitted development
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit related updates including case analysis on Polakowski v Westminster Magistrates’ Court and analyses of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. It also includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including case analysis of Merritt v Thurrock Council and Midos Management and case reports on E (Vaccine) and Re FE. In other developments we have case analyses of Aquila Heywood Ltd v Local Pensions Partnership, FSA v Bakers of Nailsea, Colchester Institute Corporation v HMRC, Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X), Devon Partnership NHS Trust v SSHC, Croydon LBC v Kalonga and R (on the application of Asda Stores) v Leeds CC. The weekly highlights also includes further Brexit, public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates.
