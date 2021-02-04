Local Government weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit related updates including case analysis on Polakowski v Westminster Magistrates’ Court and analyses of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. It also includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including case analysis of Merritt v Thurrock Council and Midos Management and case reports on E (Vaccine) and Re FE. In other developments we have case analyses of Aquila Heywood Ltd v Local Pensions Partnership, FSA v Bakers of Nailsea, Colchester Institute Corporation v HMRC, Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X), Devon Partnership NHS Trust v SSHC, Croydon LBC v Kalonga and R (on the application of Asda Stores) v Leeds CC. The weekly highlights also includes further Brexit, public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates. or to read the full analysis.