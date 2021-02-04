Sign-in Help
Local Government weekly highlights—4 February 2021

  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Divisional Court hands down first judgment on European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020—Polakowski and others v Westminster Magistrates’ Court
  • EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview
  • EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—human rights
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • Prime Minister issues statement amid ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—first set of grants to local authorities announced
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons assesses practicalities of May 2021 elections
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit related updates including case analysis on Polakowski v Westminster Magistrates’ Court and analyses of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. It also includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including case analysis of Merritt v Thurrock Council and Midos Management and case reports on E (Vaccine) and Re FE. In other developments we have case analyses of Aquila Heywood Ltd v Local Pensions Partnership, FSA v Bakers of Nailsea, Colchester Institute Corporation v HMRC, Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X), Devon Partnership NHS Trust v SSHC, Croydon LBC v Kalonga and R (on the application of Asda Stores) v Leeds CC. The weekly highlights also includes further Brexit, public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

