Local Government weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes responses to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, case analyses of the decisions in Good Law Project v DSHC in which the Court of Appeal reiterated the importance of compliance with time limits and procedural requirements in public procurement and judicial review cases; the decision in R(Article 39) v Secretary of State for Education in relation to unregulated placements and the decision in Rafiq v Thurrock DC, refusing an extension of time for a Human Rights Act claim which could have been brought earlier, and news analysis of reform to exclusion rules in UK public procurement, the social care white paper ‘Joining up care for people, places and populations’, and changes to the goods vehicles licensing rules. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change. or to read the full analysis.