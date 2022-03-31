LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Local Government weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Statement
  • LGA responds to Spring Statement 2022
  • Mayor of London responds to Spring Statement 2022
  • Welsh Government responds to UK Spring Statement 2022
  • Governance
  • Extension of time under Human Rights Act—refused where claim could have been brought earlier (Rafiq v Thurrock DC)
  • Welsh Government announces Elections Bill concessions for Wales
  • DLUHC publishes guidance on Disabled Facilities Grant delivery
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes responses to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, case analyses of the decisions in Good Law Project v DSHC in which the Court of Appeal reiterated the importance of compliance with time limits and procedural requirements in public procurement and judicial review cases; the decision in R(Article 39) v Secretary of State for Education in relation to unregulated placements and the decision in Rafiq v Thurrock DC, refusing an extension of time for a Human Rights Act claim which could have been brought earlier, and news analysis of reform to exclusion rules in UK public procurement, the social care white paper ‘Joining up care for people, places and populations’, and changes to the goods vehicles licensing rules. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

