- Local Government weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Spring Statement
- LGA responds to Spring Statement 2022
- Mayor of London responds to Spring Statement 2022
- Welsh Government responds to UK Spring Statement 2022
- Governance
- Extension of time under Human Rights Act—refused where claim could have been brought earlier (Rafiq v Thurrock DC)
- Welsh Government announces Elections Bill concessions for Wales
- DLUHC publishes guidance on Disabled Facilities Grant delivery
- DLUHC publishes guidance on submitting bids for Levelling Up Fund Round 2
- MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution
- Ukraine conflict—Government publishes guidance for Ukrainians moving to the UK
- Welsh Government opens Corporate Joint Committee regulation consultation
- Commons briefing examines Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022
- Public procurement
- Allowing form to triumph over substance? (Good Law Project v DSHC)
- Cabinet Office publishes PPN 01/22 on Russian and Belarusian supplier contracts
- Reforming the exclusion rules in UK public procurement
- The main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts
- Transforming Public Procurement: Part 3—What’s the future of bid challenges?
- Education
- All schools in England to have access to high-speed internet by 2025
- Cabinet Office supplements information on IGR
- Children’s Commissioner publishes findings of EHCP analysis
- DfE launches consultation on supporting schools to make improvements
- DfE publishes outcome of National Funding Formula consultation
- Welsh Government provides additional £4.5m funding for Additional Learning Needs
- Welsh Government publishes update on implementing ALN provision for young people post-16
- DfE launches Schools White Paper to improve attainment
- DfE publishes SEND and AP Green Paper
- Education (Postgraduate Student Support) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/403
- Children's social care
- Unregulated placements are lawful for young people aged 16 and 17 (R (Article 39) v Secretary of State for Education)
- Ofsted, CQC and HMICFRS announce new frameworks for JTAIs
- Welsh Government publishes protocol on reducing criminality of children in the care system
- Social care
- Council to reconsider care leaver’s complaint following Ombudsman investigation
- DHSC announces care providers will be paid increased rates
- GLA and LSE publish report on social cost benefit of the NRPF policy for visa holders
- Local Authorities announced as trailblazers for social care reform
- Healthcare
- Another White Paper aims to join up care—some reflections
- DHSC publishes summary of engagement of new partnership arrangements
- PSA publishes response to consultation on healthcare regulation
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (No 2) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/402
- Social housing
- High Court dismisses local authority injunction due to adverse possession—Milton Keynes Council v Wilsher
- DLUHC announces fund for affordable homes
- Welsh Government establishes Expert Review Panel to develop homelessness policy
- Government to name and shame sub-standard social landlords
- Home Office publishes Homes for Ukraine scheme sponsor guidance
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on building safety
- Planning
- DCMS issues updated guidance on P(LBCA)A 1990
- Environmental law and climate change
- Defra seeks views on measures to tackle air pollution
- Government publishes EV strategy and automotive roadmap to decarbonise road transport
- Licensing
- DfT opens consultation on taxi and private hire best practice
- The Goods Vehicles Licensing—what's changing?
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Government sets out next steps in plan for living with coronavirus
- DHSC publishes 12th two-monthly report on active powers under CA 2020
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 March 2022
- LGA warns councils need extension of coronavirus (COVID-19) management funding
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Delay in Expiry: Inquests, Courts and Tribunals, and Statutory Sick Pay) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/362
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/378
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/388
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Education (Induction Arrangements for School Teachers) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/369
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Welsh Government announces £500 payment to unpaid carers
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Suspension of Waiting Days) (Saving Provision) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/381
- Statutory Sick Pay (General) (Coronavirus Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/380
- Ukraine crisis implications for Local government
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes responses to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, case analyses of the decisions in Good Law Project v DSHC in which the Court of Appeal reiterated the importance of compliance with time limits and procedural requirements in public procurement and judicial review cases; the decision in R(Article 39) v Secretary of State for Education in relation to unregulated placements and the decision in Rafiq v Thurrock DC, refusing an extension of time for a Human Rights Act claim which could have been brought earlier, and news analysis of reform to exclusion rules in UK public procurement, the social care white paper ‘Joining up care for people, places and populations’, and changes to the goods vehicles licensing rules. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change.
