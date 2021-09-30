- Local Government weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Governance
- Injunctions against protestors moving around different local authority areas (London Borough of Hackney v Grant)
- Committee warns lengthy sentencing for children could breach human rights law
- DfT announces government take-over of LSER service running
- Procedure Committee invites submissions on proxy voting
- Beyond Brexit—IfG publishes report on ministerial statements about Levelling Up
- Committee calls for new Cabinet post for Equalities and Levelling Up
- CTJ publishes Senior President of Tribunals’ Annual Report 2021
- DfT launches regulatory review on innovation in the transport sector
- DfT publishes rural transport strategy consultation summary of responses
- Judicial review
- Court’s power to make declarations in judicial review (Bell v Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust)
- Education
- Powers of local authorities and schools to remove pupils accused of sexual assault (R (on the application of CHF) v Headteacher and Governors of Newick CE Primary School)
- DfE announces up to £10m investment to train 3,000 HGV drivers
- DfE announces beginning of rebuilding project for schools in England
- ESFA publishes training provider guidance on apprenticeship assessment
- Government asks Ofsted to carry out effectiveness survey on Skills Bootcamps
- Children's social care
- Family proceedings court fee increases from 30 September 2021
- Q&A—HMCTS family public law and adoption online portal
- Court assumed jurisdiction over a non-British boy based on habitual residence—Warrington Borough Council v T
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on childcare funding
- Social care
- CQC tells East Sussex care home to make urgent improvements
- CQC tells Wiltshire care home that urgent are improvements needed
- CQC rates Surrey Care Service inadequate at first inspection
- CQC takes urgent action at Birmingham care home following 'inadequate' rating
- LGA says government's social care plan contains nothing to help millions
- LGO publishes report on rise of Ombudsman upheld complaints
- JCHR launches new inquiry on protecting human rights in care settings
- Social housing
- HO publishes factsheet on accommodation-based domestic abuse support duty
- Kerslake Commission publishes final report on ending rough sleeping
- Fire Safety Act 2021 (Commencement) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1092
- Healthcare
- HCPC and other health professional regulators publish whistleblowing report
- CQC publishes Insight report on NHS hospital challenges
- Local authority prosecutions
- FSA responds to NAO recommendations in food safety and standards report
- Licensing
- Gambling Commission takes regulatory action against EU lotto
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- DHSC publishes mandatory coronavirus (COVID-19) certification proposal
- DHSC announces hardship arrangements and financial support for managed quarantine
- DHSC publishes home quarantining guidance after arriving from red list country
- Committee publishes report on the use of criminal law during pandemic
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 27 September 2021
- Welsh Government announces confirmation of international travel changes
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1073
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- DHSC publishes guidance for unaccompanied students arriving from red list countries
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Welsh Government extends coronavirus (COVID-19) tenancy protection
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (No 3) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1064
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of the latest decision on injunctions against protestors moving around local authority areas in LB Hackney v Grant; in the decision in Bell v Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust on the court’s power to make declarations in judicial review; in the decisions in R (CHF) v Headteacher and Governors of Newick CE Primary School on the powers of local authorities and schools to remove pupils accused of sexual assault; plus analysis of the court fee increase in family proceedings from 30 September 2021 and details of the HMCTS family public law and adoption online portal and future plans. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, local authority prosecutions and licensing updates.
