Local Government weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of the latest decision on injunctions against protestors moving around local authority areas in LB Hackney v Grant; in the decision in Bell v Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust on the court’s power to make declarations in judicial review; in the decisions in R (CHF) v Headteacher and Governors of Newick CE Primary School on the powers of local authorities and schools to remove pupils accused of sexual assault; plus analysis of the court fee increase in family proceedings from 30 September 2021 and details of the HMCTS family public law and adoption online portal and future plans. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, local authority prosecutions and licensing updates. or to read the full analysis.