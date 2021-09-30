LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Local Government weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • Injunctions against protestors moving around different local authority areas (London Borough of Hackney v Grant)
  • Committee warns lengthy sentencing for children could breach human rights law
  • DfT announces government take-over of LSER service running
  • Procedure Committee invites submissions on proxy voting
  • Beyond Brexit—IfG publishes report on ministerial statements about Levelling Up
  • Committee calls for new Cabinet post for Equalities and Levelling Up
  • CTJ publishes Senior President of Tribunals’ Annual Report 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of the latest decision on injunctions against protestors moving around local authority areas in LB Hackney v Grant; in the decision in Bell v Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust on the court’s power to make declarations in judicial review; in the decisions in R (CHF) v Headteacher and Governors of Newick CE Primary School on the powers of local authorities and schools to remove pupils accused of sexual assault; plus analysis of the court fee increase in family proceedings from 30 September 2021 and details of the HMCTS family public law and adoption online portal and future plans. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, local authority prosecutions and licensing updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

