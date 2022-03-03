LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Publication of draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order
  • Governance
  • Home Office publishes new factsheets for Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
  • Civil Procedure Rules 141st Practice Direction update—in force 1 March 2022
  • Consultation response to amend rule 22 of the Upper Tribunal Rules 2008 published
  • DLUHC publishes response to report on levelling up devolution agenda
  • DLUHC publishes sixth annual devolution report
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analysis of the draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order and updates on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. Case analysis includes: Minott v Cambridge City Council in which the Court of Appeal held that a homeless man’s situation had materially changed between applications, contrary to the Administrative Court’s decision; A (children) (transfer to Romania) (No. 1) involving a local authority’s application to transfer proceedings to Romania following the abduction of two children in care; General Medical Council v Ahmed wherein the Administrative Court refused the General Medical Council’s appeal of a professional tribunal’s sanction; Nursing and Midwifery Council v Somerville in which the Court of Appeal found that a nurse’s work fell within the remit of the Working Time Regulations 1998 in the circumstances of that case; Dorval v Tendring District Council wherein the Upper Tribunal reversed the First Tier Tribunal’s decision in a HMO case and Pinto v Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council where the court confirmed an appellant landlord’s conviction in an unlicensed HMO case. This week’s highlights also includes further updates on Brexit, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and licensing as well as the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

