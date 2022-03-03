- Local Government weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Publication of draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order
- Governance
- Home Office publishes new factsheets for Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Civil Procedure Rules 141st Practice Direction update—in force 1 March 2022
- Consultation response to amend rule 22 of the Upper Tribunal Rules 2008 published
- DLUHC publishes response to report on levelling up devolution agenda
- DLUHC publishes sixth annual devolution report
More...
- HMCTS opens consultation into Welsh language services
- Home Affairs Committee reports many feel let down by police complaints system
- IPA publishes new guidance to help public sector handle expiry of PFI contracts
- Education
- OfS publishes new conditions to raise quality and tackle grade inflation
- DfE announces aim to make higher education system fairer for students and taxpayers
- DfE publishes guidance on school-led tutoring grant
- DfE launches consultation on a lifelong loan entitlement
- DfE opens consultation on higher education policy statement and reform
- Consultation launched on regulating alternative qualifications at level 3
- DfE publishes post-qualification admissions consultation response
- Welsh Government launches consultation on EWC registration categories
- Relaxation of School Reporting Requirements (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/178
- Children's social care
- High Court refuses transfer of proceedings—A (children) (transfer to Romania) (No. 1)
- Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council issued improvement notice by DfE
- FPR 2010 Practice Direction amendments and new domestic abuse pilot
- LGSCO finds Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council 'interfered with family affairs'
- DfE publishes Children’s social care providers fees and inspection consultation response
- Social care
- DHSC publishes guidance on social care charging for local authorities
- Home Office launches campaign to tackle violence against women and girls
- Home Secretary announces 'Ukrainian family scheme' and 'humanitarian sponsorship pathway'
- LGA reports councils could face budget blackhole after social care reforms
- Social Security (Disability Assistance for Working Age People) (Consequential Amendments) Order 2022, SI 2022/177
- Healthcare
- Administrative Court dismisses GMC appeal against MPT sanction—General Medical Council v Ahmed
- Court of Appeal upholds finding that nurse was a worker under WTR 1998—Nursing and Midwifery Council v Somerville
- DHSC publishes Rare Diseases Action Plan 2022
- CQC roundup—25 February 2022
- CQC roundup—28 February 2022
- Personal Injuries (NHS Charges) (Amounts) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/166
- Social housing
- Court of Appeal reverses homelessness decision—Minott v Cambridge City Council
- Upper Tribunal finds FTT erred in not making own assessment of of harm in HMO case—Dorval v Tendring District Council
- Upper Tribunal confirms landlord’s conviction for unlicensed HMO—Pinto v Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council
- HOS reports LB Lambeth’s failings on damp and mould maladministration
- Proposals to seize property connected to oligarchs and raise funds for housing crisis
- Licensing
- BV Gaming Limited settles £2m regulatory action with Gamling Commission
- DHSC plans to introduce licensing regime for non-surgical cosmetic procedures
- Gambling Commission reports £9.4m fine for 888 online operator
- Environmental law and climate change
- Faculty Jurisdiction (Amendment) Rules 2022, SI 2022/155
- Local government finance
- Parliamentary briefing examines LGPS investments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 February 2022
- DHSC publishes revoking vaccination deployment condition consultation response
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/176
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 3) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/206
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/168
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/180
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- DHSC announces new online provisioning system for free PPE
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 3) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/206
- LexTalk®Local Government: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Ukraine crisis implications for Local government
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analysis of the draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order and updates on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. Case analysis includes: Minott v Cambridge City Council in which the Court of Appeal held that a homeless man’s situation had materially changed between applications, contrary to the Administrative Court’s decision; A (children) (transfer to Romania) (No. 1) involving a local authority’s application to transfer proceedings to Romania following the abduction of two children in care; General Medical Council v Ahmed wherein the Administrative Court refused the General Medical Council’s appeal of a professional tribunal’s sanction; Nursing and Midwifery Council v Somerville in which the Court of Appeal found that a nurse’s work fell within the remit of the Working Time Regulations 1998 in the circumstances of that case; Dorval v Tendring District Council wherein the Upper Tribunal reversed the First Tier Tribunal’s decision in a HMO case and Pinto v Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council where the court confirmed an appellant landlord’s conviction in an unlicensed HMO case. This week’s highlights also includes further updates on Brexit, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and licensing as well as the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.