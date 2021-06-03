- Local Government weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Court considers legality of Government decision to abolish VAT free shopping schemes for visitors from non–EU countries—Heathrow Airport Ltd v Her Majesty's Treasury
- Mayor of London calls for EU Settlement scheme extension
- EU Rights and Brexit Hub publishes report on emergency measures needed
- Common Travel Area—post-Brexit transition guidance from Cabinet Office
- Criminal Justice (Electronic Commerce) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
- Court held proceedings were public interest and made a cost capping order in respect of both parties in sum of £250k—Good Law Project Ltd v SSHSC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on mental health and human rights
- DHSC publishes monthly report on the CA 2020 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Prime Minister delays coronavirus (COVID-19) meeting with devolved powers
- Welsh Government publishes FAQs on alert level two amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/646
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- MHRA approves single-dose Janssen coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- EMA approves use of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in children aged 12–15
- Matt Hancock makes statement on coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces coronavirus (COVID-19) surge testing across Lancashire
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales extends contract tracing service to March 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- DfE announces £1bn to support extra tutoring following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Further £19m announced to support Welsh education amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Wales publishes guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for students
- Child Benefit (General) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/630
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Consultation outcome published on making care settings safer amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—LGA outlines post-bailiff eviction ban six-point plan
- MHCLG amends assured and secure tenancy forms to reflect new notice requirements
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Licensing
- Gambling Commission publishes update on coronavirus (COVID-19) emerging risks
- Education
- No ‘best endeavours’ defence to failure to secure special educational provision (R (BA) v Nottinghamshire County Council)
- Statutory appeals—review or rehearing after Sastry (Ullmer v Secretary of State for Education)
- DfE announces cash boost for apprenticeships
- Education Secretary discusses Post-16 Education and Skills Bill in speech
- Employers to receive £1,000 for each high-quality T Level industry placement
- New undergraduates can still apply for student finance despite deadline passing
- OfS says now is ‘golden opportunity’ to focus on needs of mature students
- Outcome published on consultation on Building Bulletin 100 design guide for fire safety
- Education (Assemblies) Bill [HL]
- Public procurement
- Public Procurement—requirement for home state qualifications was impermissible (Riigi Tugiteenuste Keskus)
- Council of the European Union adopts negotiating mandate on International Procurement Instrument
- Institute for Government recommends how to achieve ‘flexible’ State aid system
- Governance
- Government agrees £1.08bn financing package for TfL until December 2021
- DfT outlines vision for future of transport in UK
- Government announces new measures to extend voting rights for British citizens abroad
- MHCLG's second headquarters to be based in Wolverhampton
- Government publishes guidance on the Serious Violence Duty
- Treasury releases public sector exit payments guidance on special severance payment approval process
- GRECO publishes report on UK compliance with corruption prevention policies
- Government publishes independent expert advice on the future of Grenfell tower
- Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/617
- Local Authorities (Capital Finance and Accounting) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/611
- Pension Schemes Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/620
- Judicial review
- Guidance published on electronic bundles and listing cases in the Administrative Court
- Magistrates’ Courts (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021, SI 2021/626
- Children's social care
- Diplomatic immunity in care proceedings (London Borough of Barnet v AG)
- Court held an appeal should be allowed where respondents agree there was an error and a strong case for grant of permission to appeal—Re N (children)
- NCB publishes report on support available for vulnerable children
- Social care
- Court of Protection orders that end stage renal patient should be allowed to die peacefully at home rather than be forced into further dialysis—An NHS Foundation Trust v AI & K
- Committee criticises government response to Universal Credit report
- Healthcare
- CQC cancels registration of adult care hospital following inspection
- CQC announces new strategy focusing on individual experiences
- CQC publishes statement on addressing racism in the health and social care system
- NWC issues open statement supported by regulators to healthcare providers
- PSA publishes guidance on reforming health professional regulations
- NHS Pension Scheme regulation proposals to be pursued following consultation
- NMC publishes blog on how it is improving its role as regulator
- Social housing
- Housing allocations—qualification and reasonable preference revisited (R (Montero) v London Borough of Lewisham)
- Planning
- An examination of the planning committee’s duties to give reasons when granting planning permission against officer recommendations (Cross v Cornwall Council)
- Town and Country Planning (Fees for Applications, Deemed Applications, Requests and Site Visits) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Highways
- DfT calls for evidence on street manager and permit scheme changes
- Environmental law and climate change
- Mayor of London declares ‘retrofit revolution’ to challenge climate emergency
- SME Climate Hub praises government small business emission reduction campaign
- RICS provides updates about home energy efficiency improvement projects
- RIBA calls for evidence on climate action in built environment
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the impact of the pandemic on mental health and human rights, and how international organisations have responded. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of the public procurement case Riigi Tugiteenuste Keskus; R (BA) v Nottinghamshire CC on SEN provision, Ullmer v Secretary of State for Education on appeals against teachers regulatory findings, London Borough of Barnet v AG on diplomatic immunity in care proceedings and R (Montero) v London Borough of Lewisham on housing allocation qualificiation. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, highways and environmental law and climate change.
