Local Government weekly highlights—3 June 2021

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the impact of the pandemic on mental health and human rights, and how international organisations have responded. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of the public procurement case Riigi Tugiteenuste Keskus; R (BA) v Nottinghamshire CC on SEN provision, Ullmer v Secretary of State for Education on appeals against teachers regulatory findings, London Borough of Barnet v AG on diplomatic immunity in care proceedings and R (Montero) v London Borough of Lewisham on housing allocation qualificiation. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, highways and environmental law and climate change. or to read the full analysis.