menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Local Government weekly highlights—3 June 2021
Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—3 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Court considers legality of Government decision to abolish VAT free shopping schemes for visitors from non–EU countries—Heathrow Airport Ltd v Her Majesty's Treasury
  • Mayor of London calls for EU Settlement scheme extension
  • EU Rights and Brexit Hub publishes report on emergency measures needed
  • Common Travel Area—post-Brexit transition guidance from Cabinet Office
  • Criminal Justice (Electronic Commerce) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
  • Court held proceedings were public interest and made a cost capping order in respect of both parties in sum of £250k—Good Law Project Ltd v SSHSC
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the impact of the pandemic on mental health and human rights, and how international organisations have responded. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of the public procurement case Riigi Tugiteenuste Keskus; R (BA) v Nottinghamshire CC on SEN provision, Ullmer v Secretary of State for Education on appeals against teachers regulatory findings, London Borough of Barnet v AG on diplomatic immunity in care proceedings and R (Montero) v London Borough of Lewisham on housing allocation qualificiation. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, highways and environmental law and climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes