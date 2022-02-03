- Local Government weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- Handling sensitive data and vicarious liability (Ali v Luton Borough Council)
- Government unveils levelling up plan
- DLUHC sets out plans to transform UK in Levelling Up White Paper
- Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
- Public procurement
- Government Green Paper response on public procurement—overall design
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public procurement updated
More...
- State aid guidelines for climate, environmental protection and energy come into force
- Education
- How specific must the Tribunal be, when making health and social care recommendations? (VS v Hampshire CC)
- DfE announces package to transform education opportunities for disadvantaged
- DfE calls for urgent action to tackle antisemitism on campuses
- LGA launches support programme for T Level placements
- Mayor of London launches new skills programme
- Welsh Government announces £1.8m funding to support health and social care courses
- Welsh Government launches extra school session trial
- Apprenticeships (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/86
- Education (Student Finance) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/79
- Children's social care
- How to proceed when seeking disclosure from HMPPS, if national security issues involved—A local authority v J
- High Court power to authorise deprivation of liberty of a child under 16—Tameside Metropolitan BC v AM
- Appointment of a special advocate in Forced Marriage proceedings—Sheffield CC v M
- DCMS announces plans to level up activities for young people
- Social care
- Considering best interests at the end of life (London Borough of X v MR)
- DHSC publishes briefing on safeguarding adults
- DHSC updates position on the determination of ordinary residence disputes
- London Mayor urges Government to tackle rising cost of living
- Asylum Support (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/78
- Healthcare
- CQC drops rating for Autism Hampshire to 'inadequate'
- CQC rates Omega Integrated Care inadequate
- CQC requires improvements at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- CQC takes enforcement action against DMC Healthcare
- DHSC and UKHSA publish framework document
- Social housing
- Housing Ombudsman publishes Special Report on Lambeth’s complaint handling
- Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (Commencement No 3) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/73
- Planning
- Planning—a decision to grant planning permission for a bridge enabling planned future housing development was not unlawful; and nor was a decision that it did not require EIA (R(Ashchurch PC) v Tewkesbury BC)
- Welsh Government dedicates £1.3m to community transport schemes
- Local government finance
- Unpaid domestic rates appeal dissmissed—Queen Street Properties Ltd v Cardiff City and County Council
- Treasury Committee publishes Budget and Spending Review report
- Local Audit (Appointing Person) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/69
- Highways
- A Highway Code for the future—visionary changes or increased risks?
- Licensing
- APBGG publishes results of investigation into Gambling Commission competence
- Gambling Commission takes enforcement action against Genesis Global Limited
- Gambling Commission works to shut down illegal Facebook lotteries
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 January 2022
- DHSC announces consultation on removing vaccination as staff deployment condition
- DHSC publishes eleventh two-monthly report on active powers under CA 2020
- PMO publishes update on investigation into alleged government gatherings during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/72
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/75
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/83
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- DHSC announces easing of social care restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- CQC updates regulatory approach following easing of restrictions
- LexTalk®Local Government: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the government’s latest plan for levelling up the country, analysis of the green paper on reforming public procurement, DfE’s plans to improve education for the most disadvantaged pupils and analysis of updates to the Highway Code. This week’s issue also contains case analysis of Ali v Luton BC on the vicarous liability of employers in the context of data breaches; VS v Hampshire CC which clarifies how precise a tribunal should be when making health and social care recommendations; London Borough of X v MR on considerations to take in deciding end of life care; Ashchurch PC v Tewkesbury BC on an important planning dispute. Further updates on governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecution, licensing, local authority finances and environmental law and climate change are also included as well as updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) news.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.