Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—3 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • Handling sensitive data and vicarious liability (Ali v Luton Borough Council)
  • Government unveils levelling up plan
  • DLUHC sets out plans to transform UK in Levelling Up White Paper
  • Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
  • Public procurement
  • Government Green Paper response on public procurement—overall design
  • Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public procurement updated
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the government’s latest plan for levelling up the country, analysis of the green paper on reforming public procurement, DfE’s plans to improve education for the most disadvantaged pupils and analysis of updates to the Highway Code. This week’s issue also contains case analysis of Ali v Luton BC on the vicarous liability of employers in the context of data breaches; VS v Hampshire CC which clarifies how precise a tribunal should be when making health and social care recommendations; London Borough of X v MR on considerations to take in deciding end of life care; Ashchurch PC v Tewkesbury BC on an important planning dispute. Further updates on governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecution, licensing, local authority finances and environmental law and climate change are also included as well as updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

