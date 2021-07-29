- Local Government weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- European Affairs Committee publishes report on citizens’ rights
- Home Office publishes revised EU Settlement Scheme caseworker guidance
- Governance
- TCC grants AA 1996, s 9 stay applying the presumption in favour of ‘one stop adjudication’ in multi-contract scenario (Surrey County Council v Suez Recycling and Recovery Surrey)
- MHCLG announces unitary councils for Cumbria, Somerset and North Yorkshire
- LGSC Ombudsman annual report warns of worsening council performance
- ICO updates regulatory approach to provide clarity during pandemic and beyond
- Gove welcomes reports setting out improvements to government functioning
- HM Courts & Tribunals Service publishes report on flexible operating hours pilot
- Law Society issues new webpage on remote hearings
- Public procurement
- Expert evidence in public procurement challenges (Bop-Me Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- TCC grants defendant’s stay application until the determination of the Public First case—R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office
- TCC held application was premature where the defendant was engaged in re–evaluation exercise and the contract award decision might no longer be of legal effect—Biffa Waste Services Ltd v Leicestershire CC
- Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/872
- Judicial review
- Law Society responds to Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Education
- Ombudsman criticises council for ignoring guidance on summer-born admissions
- Education Committee publishes report calling for a national register
- DfE emphasises need for knowledge-based curriculum
- MHCLG announces new education programmes for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children
- Ofsted publishes guidance on EIF inspections and EYFS
- Consultation outcome published on EPRS revisions for summer 2021 qualifications
- Children's social care
- Court of Appeal considers the withdrawal of admissions (J v A South Wales local authority)
- Authorisation of deprivation of liberty of a child declined where placement unsuitable and no alternative available (Wigan Metropolitan Council v W)
- Birmingham v Croydon, no social services responsibility if Home Offices decides asylum seeker is an adult
- Court grants LA permission to withdraw application for a care order and the transfer of matters to this jurisdiction—Re D (a child) (care proceedings: 1996 Hague Convention: Article 9 request)
- IICSA publishes report examining child abuse in Lambeth Council’s care homes
- Social care
- DWP launches National Disability Strategy improving inclusivity in the workplace
- CQC publishes outcome of its consultation on flexible and responsive regulation
- DHSC publishes decision summary for integrated care systems boundaries review
- Family Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021, SI 2021/875
- Healthcare
- Health and Care Bill 2021—ICS governance-laying firm foundations
- Health and Care Bill 2021—initial key questions for systems
- Restriction of promotion of HFSS products consultation outcome published
- Welsh Government publishes guidance on national enhanced service specification
- Planning
- Planning permission for development adjacent to SEN school quashed (G v Thanet District Council)
- TCPA criticises government’s NPPF for neglecting climate change
- Parliament urges government to review role of PDRs
- MHCLG updates guidance notes for local authorities completing AGB1
- Social housing
- Care home fined £33,661 for failure to protect residents from avoidable harm
- MHCLG confirms EWS1 forms will not be necessary for buildings under 18 metres
- Pilot scheme to provide safe housing for victims of violence and abuse
- Welsh Government updates development quality requirements for housing associations and local authorities
- Response to consultation on new quality standards in new Welsh homes published
- Welsh Government publishes guidance on Land Transaction Tax rates
- Land Transaction Tax for non-residential and mixed use property
- Environmental law and climate change
- Transport Committee publishes report on electric vehicles and net zero
- EAC calls for views on local government and net zero report
- CMA sets out recommendations for achieving national network of EV chargepoints
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Committee publishes report examining coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations
- DfT increases public transport accessibility as use increases after coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 July 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—daily contact testing to be offered to additional sectors
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales provides extra funding for speech and communication
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ESFA updates funding guidance for young people
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE publishes research on school response to pandemic
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Nuffield Family Justice Observatory issues report on third remote hearing consultation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- CQC publishes data on number of care home residents who died with coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CQC publishes reports on the impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government publishes coronavirus (COVID-19) Social Care Recovery Framework
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Interim report published on homelessness and rough sleeping during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights contains case analyses of the decisions in Surrey CC v Suez Recycling and Recovery Surrey, Bop-Me Ltd v SSHSC on expert evidence in public procurement challenges, J v A South Wales local authority on withdrawal of an admission, Wigan MC v W, Birmingham v Croydon and G v Thanet DC plus analyses on the Health and Care Bill 2021. It also includes the latest Brexit, Covid-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and environment updates.
