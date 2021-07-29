menu-search
Local Government weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights contains case analyses of the decisions in Surrey CC v Suez Recycling and Recovery Surrey, Bop-Me Ltd v SSHSC on expert evidence in public procurement challenges, J v A South Wales local authority on withdrawal of an admission, Wigan MC v W, Birmingham v Croydon and G v Thanet DC plus analyses on the Health and Care Bill 2021. It also includes the latest Brexit, Covid-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and environment updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

