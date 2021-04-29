Local Government weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis of self-cleaning in public procurement in the UK, case analysis of PHE v Harlow DC, Allen v London Borough of Ealing, Coote (on behalf of the Promised Land Academy) v Secretary of State for Education, YY (Children—Conduct of the Local Authority), Bux v GMC and Wigan BC v Scullindale Global Ltd, plus analysis of the £7.5m fine received by Tesco for food hygiene offences, its significance and recent trends in sentencing food safety and hygiene offences. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, LA prosecutions, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning. or to read the full analysis.