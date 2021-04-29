- Local Government weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Government responds to report on economic impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Committee calls for comprehensive review of coronavirus (COVID-19) FPNs
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BRIT awards to go ahead as part of research programme
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Committee criticises recommendations on aviation and tourism
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—LGA publishes findings of council temperature checks
- HSE Annual Science Review for 2021 focuses on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- DfT publishes guidance on domestic cruise ship travel amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government announces relaxation of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Welsh First Minister details changes in coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Early Expiry) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/498
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/502
- Employment Rights Act 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/487
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- NHS asks people aged 44 to book coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces additional surge testing in Birmingham
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces surge testing in more parts of Birmingham
- Welsh Government announces coronavirus (COVID-19) self-test kit for volunteers and those unable to work from home
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- DfE updates guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) home testing kits
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE opens registration for summer school programme
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates responsibility for exams guidance
- Ofqual confirms process for submitting 2021 exam grades amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Education (Pupil Information) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/482
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Concerns raised on extended children’s care requirement amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Government eases visiting restrictions for those lacking mental capacity amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Ombudsman finds Medway Council failed to house family during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh government retains Protection from Eviction Regulations
- Public procurement
- Self-cleaning procedure in public procurement in the UK
- Governance
- A consideration of what constitutes beneficial rateable occupation (PHE v Harlow DC)
- Deemed service provisions in section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and other similarly worded statutes (Allen v London Borough of Ealing)
- Successful challenge against coroner’s conclusion that mesothelioma from which the deceased died was due to exposure from asbestos at property—R (on the application of Wandsworth BC) v Her Majesty's Senior Coroner for Inner West London
- Local authority prosecutions
- Sentencing food hygiene offences—what does Tesco’s fine of £7.5m for selling out of date food at three city stores reveal?
- Trading standards prosecutions round-up—22 April 2021
- Education
- Onus on school to demonstrate meeting the Independent School Standard requirements (Coote (on behalf of the Promised Land Academy) v The Secretary of State for Education)
- Supreme Court allows Council’s appeal regarding reversion of gifted land under School Sites Act 1841
- DfE to provide £1.8bn for school maintenance in 2021–2022
- DfE offers schools and multi-academy trusts improvement support for 2021–2022
- DfE announces plans and guidance for multi-academy trusts
- DfE proposes attaching conditions to school improvement grant amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Universities Minister considers higher education reform at TASO conference
- OfS recognises need to provide more guidance for students
- OfS publishes article on delivering better high education experiences
- Ofqual makes minor updates to the functional skills qualifications and guidance
- Education (Student Finance) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/481
- Children's social care
- High Court’s severe criticism of a local authority’s serious failures (YY (Children—Conduct of the Local Authority))
- Family Court (Composition and Distribution of Business) (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/505
- Social care
- Court of Appeal reverses Court of Protection’s decision to discharge P’s mother as party to proceedings—Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark London Borough Council and others
- Care home ordered to pay over £20,000 after fatal incident
- Urgent action taken by CQC following inspection at the Princess Royal Hospital
- Law Society publishes response to white paper on reforming the Mental Health Act
- Healthcare
- Conflict of interests and duty to disclose—the importance of experts’ independence (Bux v GMC)
- HCPC and HIS sign memorandum of understanding
- EHRC signs legal agreement with EEAST to protect staff from sexual harassment
- Social housing
- Court refuses to imply term regarding timescale for service of break notice (Wigan BC v Scullindale Global Ltd)
- Welsh Government publishes leaflet for Private Rented Sector Leasing Scheme
- Planning
- MHCLG publishes guidance on two new planning funds for local authorities
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis of self-cleaning in public procurement in the UK, case analysis of PHE v Harlow DC, Allen v London Borough of Ealing, Coote (on behalf of the Promised Land Academy) v Secretary of State for Education, YY (Children—Conduct of the Local Authority), Bux v GMC and Wigan BC v Scullindale Global Ltd, plus analysis of the £7.5m fine received by Tesco for food hygiene offences, its significance and recent trends in sentencing food safety and hygiene offences. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, LA prosecutions, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning.
