- Local Government weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021—key Local Government announcements
- Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals
- Autumn Budget 2021—key Public Law announcements
- Autumn Budget 2021—£24bn housing investment among key Property announcements
- Commons Library briefing highlights the background to the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021
- Institute for Government highlights five things to find during the budget
- Brexit
More...
- Healthcare for UK nationals—post Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- PAGB CEO gives evidence on supply of medicine under NI Protocol
- Public procurement
- Updated Procurement Policy Note—payment approaches in procurement of major government contracts
- Governance
- Government responds to HCLG report on financial health and section 114 regime
- National Highways secures nationwide interim injunction against climate activists
- Government publishes written statement following damning review on Slough Borough Council
- Cabinet Office announces new Civil Service hub in Peterborough
- ABPI publishes joint report on maximising UK manufacturing potential
- Welsh Government announces funding for disabled people seeking election
- Tribunal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021, SI 2021/1183
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1173
- General Power of Competence (Commercial Purpose) (Conditions) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1166
- Local Government (Democracy) (Wales) Act 2013, SI 2021/1182
- Judicial review
- BIICL publishes rule of law analysis of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Local government finance
- BPF calls for emergency intervention on business rates
- Education
- Faith school legitimate expectation and discrimination challenges dismissed (R (on the application of Khalsa Academies Trust Ltd) v Secretary of State for Education)
- DfE announces technology fund for care leavers and disadvantaged pupils
- OfS announces consultation on funding for specialist providers of higher education
- DfE publishes policy paper on disadvantaged left behind white pupils
- DfE publishes guidance on recruiting overseas further education teachers
- ESFA publishes guidance on provision recognised as higher education for funding
- PAC's report finds deprived local areas and schools hit hardest by funding changes
- Welsh Government publishes diversity plan for teachers with financial incentive
- Welsh Government publishes response to National Centre for Learning Welsh review
- Safeguarding (Code of Practice) Measure 2021
- Childcare (Early Years Provision Free of Charge) (Extended Entitlement) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1168
- Social care
- Court of appeal reverses first instance decision regarding care workers making arrangements for patient to visit a sex worker (Secretary of State for Justice v A Local Authority (Institute of Registered Case Managers intervening))
- LGSCO criticises council after family’s care bill soared without warning
- DHSC announces fund for adult social care workforce boost
- Health and Social Care Levy Act 2021
- Children's social care
- Court makes cost order against DM but not MH because it considered it unfair to make her pay for a situation that was not her fault—A local authority v Mother
- Court finds it unnecessary to have a separate fact–finding hearing—Lincolnshire CC v CB
- Court held demeanour was likely to be of real importance when assessing the interviews of children—Re B-M (children: findings of fact)
- LGA announces Children’s social care costs expected to rise by £600m a year
- Social housing
- DLUHC announces £65m support package for vulnerable renters
- BEIS announces clampdown on landlords with council funding boost
- HOS publishes report urging zero tolerance approach to damp and mould
- Welsh Government publishes Rapid Rehousing guidance
- Healthcare
- CQC fines West Suffolk NHS Trust for failing to comply with candour regulation duty
- CQC announces annual assessment of the state of health and social care in England
- LGA warns lack of immediate funding for NHS backlog could result in further delays
- Planning
- Planning Inspectorate publishes Strategic Plan for 2021-2025
- DLUHC announces digital initiative trials for accessible planning process
- Development Procedure (Consultees) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021, SI 2021/1189
- Environmental law and climate change
- Transport Committee publishes government response to Zero emission vehicles report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Government responds to Coronavirus (COVID-19) rule of law First Special Report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 October 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 16) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1179
- Employment and Support Allowance and Universal Credit (Coronavirus Disease) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1158
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government announces acquisition of new antivirals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government announces winter plans
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes vaccination booster guidance for priority groups
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE publishes guidance for education and work placements overseas
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights features key announcements from the Autumn Budget 2021 alongside expert commentary and case analysis of R (Khalsa Academies Trust Ltd) v SSE on a faith school discrimination challenge and SSJ v A Local Authority (Institute of Registered Case Managers and another intervening) on care workers making arrangements for a patient to visit a sex worker. It also includes the latest COVID-19, Brexit, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and environment updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.