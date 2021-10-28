LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Local Government weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key Local Government announcements
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key Public Law announcements
  • Autumn Budget 2021—£24bn housing investment among key Property announcements
  • Commons Library briefing highlights the background to the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021
  • Institute for Government highlights five things to find during the budget
  • Brexit
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights features key announcements from the Autumn Budget 2021 alongside expert commentary and case analysis of R (Khalsa Academies Trust Ltd) v SSE on a faith school discrimination challenge and SSJ v A Local Authority (Institute of Registered Case Managers and another intervening) on care workers making arrangements for a patient to visit a sex worker. It also includes the latest COVID-19, Brexit, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and environment updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

