Local Government weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights features key announcements from the Autumn Budget 2021 alongside expert commentary and case analysis of R (Khalsa Academies Trust Ltd) v SSE on a faith school discrimination challenge and SSJ v A Local Authority (Institute of Registered Case Managers and another intervening) on care workers making arrangements for a patient to visit a sex worker. It also includes the latest COVID-19, Brexit, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and environment updates. or to read the full analysis.