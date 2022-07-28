- Local Government weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- ESC publishes report on future of retained EU law
- Governance
- A helpful decision for claimant solicitors on Limitation under the Human Rights Act 1998 in abuse and assault cases? (CJ v Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police)
- DLUHC announces al fresco dining to be extended
- Home Office announces £50m additional funding through the Safer Streets Fund
- JCHR publishes report on human rights protection in care settings
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 July 2022
- Conduct of Employment Agencies and Employment Businesses (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/852
- Judicial review
- High Court rejects Kellogg's challenge against the government's upcoming restrictions on HFSS foods (Kellogg's v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- New quashing orders and abolition of Cart judicial reviews under Judicial Review and Courts Act 2022
- Education
- Committee publishes report on Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill
- DfE launches further education funding and accountability system consultation
- OfS announces new approach to regulating student outcomes
- OfS publishes insight briefing on grade inflation in higher education
- DfE announces all English state schools to have a defibrillator by 2022–2023
- Welsh Government announces £10m support package for social work students
- Children's social care
- LGA reports number of children waiting for a place in SCH doubles
- Children’s Commissioner publishes statement on helping children in institutions
- Ofsted publishes report on children's social care
- Social care
- Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman publishes annual review
- LGO and PHSO publish investigation into a failure to help a vulnerable woman
- Healthcare
- DHSC announces sixth local authority for early charging reform
- DHSC publishes Women’s Health Strategy to tackle gender health gap in England
- Office of the Independent Adjudicator publishes pregnancy, parenthood, and childcare complaints
- Legislative Reform (Provision of Information etc Relating to Disabilities) Order 2022, SI 2022/834
- Pharmacy (Preparation and Dispensing Errors—Hospital and Other Pharmacy Services) Order 2022, SI 2022/851
- Pharmacy (Responsible Pharmacists, Superintendent Pharmacists etc) Order 2022, SI 2022/849
- Social housing
- Court of Appeal clarifies what steps constitute reasonable steps to ensure in-borough housing offer—Abdikadir v Ealing LBC
- Housing Ombudsman finds severe maladministration for Clarion over water leak resolution
- Home Office publishes government response to PEEPs consultation
- Planning
- The DfT publishes Active Travel England framework document
- Business and Planning Act 2020 (Pavement Licences) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/862
- Building Safety (Leaseholder Protections) (Information etc) (England) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/859
- Licensing
- Taxi licensing—Does a driver ply for hire when using a ride hailing app? (UTAG v TFL & Transopco UK Ltd t/a Free Now)
- Environmental law and climate change
- Government opens £7m fund to support local authorities in improving air quality
- United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020 (Exclusions from Market Access Principles: Single-Use Plastics) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/857
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case of analysis of CJ v CC of Wiltshire Police, wherein the court considered whether a sexual abuse claim can be made under the Human Rights Act 1998 where the one-year limitation has been exceeded; Kellogs v SSHSC, in which the Court of Appeal rejected the appellants arguments against the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021, and UTAG v TFL, in which the Court of Appeals clarified whether ride hailing app providers require a taxi driving license. This week’s highlights also includes detailed analysis of the new quashing orders and abolition of Cart judicial reviews under the Judicial Review and Courts Act 2022. The weekly highlights also include further updates on Brexit, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change.
