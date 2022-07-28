Local Government weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case of analysis of CJ v CC of Wiltshire Police, wherein the court considered whether a sexual abuse claim can be made under the Human Rights Act 1998 where the one-year limitation has been exceeded; Kellogs v SSHSC, in which the Court of Appeal rejected the appellants arguments against the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021, and UTAG v TFL, in which the Court of Appeals clarified whether ride hailing app providers require a taxi driving license. This week’s highlights also includes detailed analysis of the new quashing orders and abolition of Cart judicial reviews under the Judicial Review and Courts Act 2022. The weekly highlights also include further updates on Brexit, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change. or to read the full analysis.