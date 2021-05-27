- Local Government weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Brexit
- Consultation launched on Operation Brock legislation on Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- LLG releases guidance for local authorities on holding meetings amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CTSI publishes CEO response to article on scams amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Committee calls for evidence on impact on towns and cities of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Equality Hub calls for people to accept vaccines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government guidance on vaccine certificates
More...
- Further high streets to receive funding for recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Home Office updates coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions due to Indian variant
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Hancock issues update on vaccines, variants and surge testing amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—people aged 32 and 33 offered jab
- Government announces new self-isolation support pilots amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces launch of vaccine booster study
- DHSC reports on work to test wastewater in efforts to identify coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Additional surge testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) to target West London areas
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) surge testing deployed in North East Hampshire
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CQC’s report on impact on dental and cancer services
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government issues guide for primary care workers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh health and care system to receive £100m investment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Department for Education ‘unprepared’ for coronavirus (COVID-19), report finds
- Relaxation of School Reporting Requirements (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/612
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Guidance updated on test kits for children's homes amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- CQC stresses importance of people for visiting decisions made amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Government responds to report to support private rented sector and homeless during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public procurement
- Procuring modular housing—is MMC becoming mainstream?
- Procurement Policy Note sets out actions for contracting authorities on outsourcing public services
- Procurement Policy Note provides guidance on exclusion, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing
- Governance
- Rates liability avoidance arrangements challenge succeeds (Hurstwood Properties v Rossendale Borough Council)
- Traveller injunctions—interim and final injunctions against persons unknown (London Borough of Barking and Dagenham v Persons Unknown)
- Bristol City Council admonished for failure to provide ombudsman with evidence
- LGSCO publishes report following investigation into complaints against Bristol City Council
- BEIS announces nearly 3,000 civil service roles to be launched outside of London
- Second round of Regulators’ Pioneer Fund launched with £3m in funding
- Centre for London publishes report on community town centres
- DfT announces £38m scheme to upgrade Devon roads
- DCMS initiatives ‘closely aligned’ with recommendations from 2020 AI report
- DfT plan to ‘transform the railways for the better’ released
- Public Services Committee responds to Prime Minister’s ‘Levelling up’ strategy
- CPS comments on finding of no case to answer following Hillsborough disaster
- NAO released new guidance on effective regulation
- UK government ‘steps up a gear’ in new plan for Wales
- Judicial review
- GATT ruled justiciable in domestic law challenge to withdrawal of VAT schemes (Heathrow Airport Ltd & Ors v Her Majesty's Treasury)
- Education
- Council to pay £3,000 after delays in issuing EHC Plan
- DfE announces additional funding of £8m as part of AP programme
- DfT announces green initiative to encourage children to walk to school
- Ofsted publishes review of mathematics education in England
- LGA survey reveals potential school funding loss for disadvantaged pupils
- Report praises Uni Connect programme
- DfE publishes guidance on new Taking Teaching Further programme
- Guidance updated on multi-academy trusts detailing assurance framework
- Welsh Government seeks views on Curriculum for Wales Framework
- Higher Education Cheating Services Prohibition Bill [HL]
- Education (Environment and Sustainable Citizenship) Bill [HL]
- Children's social care
- Legal test to discharge a care order (TT (children (discharge of care order))
- Court of Appeal held judge had not erred in finding no medical benefit to the child by prolonging her life—Re PK (a child)
- Two people living as partners in enduring family relationship permitted as a ‘couple’ under the Adoption and Children Act 2002—Re E (a child) (adoption by one person)
- DfE announces growth of Family Hubs and independent review
- DfE announces measures and funding to increase support to children in care
- Wellbeing of Future Generations Bill [HL]
- Social care
- Putting good governance back in the spotlight—staying ahead of the changes
- Court of Protection declares P has capacity to engage in sexual relations in the context of an appropriate package of care and contact arrangements (Re DY)
- CQC launches web guidance for the provision of culturally appropriate care
- New award to recognise ‘outstanding’ work of adult social care workers launched
- Healthcare
- Forced in-patient treatment is not in the best interests of severely ill anorexia patient—A Mental Health Trust v ER
- Declaration that severely agoraphobic young mother should be transferred to hospital to give birth to her child—A NHS Foundation Trust v An Expectant Mother
- DHSC launches two consultations on use of force in mental health units
- DHSC launches plan to enhance genomic healthcare
- NICE and CQC publishes joint Memorandum of Understanding agreement
- PHE publishes report on lower carbohydrate diets for adults with type 2 diabetes
- Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional and Savings Provision) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/610
- Social housing
- Shelter publishes report on housing emergency—millions denied safe homes
- Homes England—Dynamic Purchasing System to replace Delivery Partner Panel
- MHLG publishes guidance on First Homes
- Government publishes documents for local authorities housing rough sleepers
- Trading standards prosecutions round-up—20 May 2021
- Agricultural Holdings (Requests for Landlord’s Consent or Variation of Terms and the Suitability Test) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/619
- Planning
- MHCLG announces funding for councils to develop local design guide
- MHCLG publishes guidance on reviewing National Policy statements
- Licensing
- Two men prosecuted for operating private hire vehicle without necessary licences
- April 2021 Gambling Commission guidance for licensing authorities published
- New Environmental law and climate change topic
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of the Supreme Court decision in Hurstwood Properties v Rossendale BC on rates avoidance schemes; London Borough of Barking and Dagenham v Persons Unknown on interim and final injunctions against persons unknown, TT (children (discharge of care order) on the legal test to discharge a care order; analysis of the difficulties for public procurement which may have been posed by modular methods of construction (MMC) and analysis of the key developments in the social housing sector and the changes that will need to be implemented as a result. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.