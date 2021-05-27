menu-search
Local Government weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of the Supreme Court decision in Hurstwood Properties v Rossendale BC on rates avoidance schemes; London Borough of Barking and Dagenham v Persons Unknown on interim and final injunctions against persons unknown, TT (children (discharge of care order) on the legal test to discharge a care order; analysis of the difficulties for public procurement which may have been posed by modular methods of construction (MMC) and analysis of the key developments in the social housing sector and the changes that will need to be implemented as a result. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

