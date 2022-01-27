LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Local government—post-Brexit transition guidance from DLUHC
  • European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Repeal of EU Restrictions in Devolution Legislation, etc) Regulations 2022, SI 2021/Draft
  • Public procurement
  • PPE procurement ‘VIP lane’ breached obligation of equal treatment under PCR 2015 (Good Law Project and Every Doctor v SSHSC)
  • Court rules on scope of expert evidence in supercomputer public procurement case (Atos vs BEIS)
  • GAD updates procurement guidance
  • Governance
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the DLUHC’s updated post-Brexit guidance to Local authorities. It also includes analysis of the Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights. There are a number of significant case analysis this week including the ‘VIP lane’ procurement decision in Good Law Project v SSHSC, together with Atos v BEIS on the scope of expert evidence in public procurement cases, L v Hampshire CC, on whether teaching of transgender issues in schools could breach the right to religious freedom; A Mother v Derby City Council on deprivation of liberty and unregistered children’s homes. Further updates on governance, public procurement, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecution, licensing, local authority finances and environmental law and climate change are also included as well as details of the lifting of COVID—19 restrictions in England and Wales. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In