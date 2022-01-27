- Local Government weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Local government—post-Brexit transition guidance from DLUHC
- European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Repeal of EU Restrictions in Devolution Legislation, etc) Regulations 2022, SI 2021/Draft
- Public procurement
- PPE procurement ‘VIP lane’ breached obligation of equal treatment under PCR 2015 (Good Law Project and Every Doctor v SSHSC)
- Court rules on scope of expert evidence in supercomputer public procurement case (Atos vs BEIS)
- GAD updates procurement guidance
- Governance
More...
- The Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights
- Accidental trust of land?—Brent London Borough Council v Johnson
- Government publishes varied documents on Subsidy Control Bill
- Application to strike out succeeds, as child has no right to seek a care order—AB v Worcestershire County Council
- Government Cyber Security Strategy 2022–2030 published
- Government of Wales Act 2006 (Budget Motions and Designated Bodies) (Amendment) Order 2022, SI 2022/58
- Judicial review
- Commons briefing considers amendments to Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Education
- Teaching about transgender identities in schools—the High Court refuses permission in a judicial review challenge to guidance on supporting LGBT+ students (L v Hampshire CC)
- Pandemic problems and discrimination—student finance challenge succeeds (Naeem v Secretary of State for Education)
- DfE announces new measures to increase school attendance
- Ofsted publishes guidance on becoming contracted Ofsted inspector
- Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/57
- Education (Eligibility for Student Support) (Amendment) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/49
- Education (School Day and School Year) (Wales) (Amendment and Revocation) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/61
- Children's social care
- Deprivation of liberty and unregistered children’s homes (A Mother v Derby City Council)
- DfE announces Bradford children's services to be placed into trust
- DfE publishes correspondence on review into safeguarding children with disabilities
- Serious findings made against intervener with cognitive difficulties unsafe and unfair (A v A local authority)
- Family Proceedings Fees (Amendment) Order 2022, SI 2022/54
- Social care
- Launch of new mental capacity guidance website
- Mayor of London says London can help more Afghan refugees
- Universal Credit and Employment and Support Allowance (Claimant Commitment Exceptions) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/60
- Healthcare
- Welsh Government issues response to latest NHS Wales performance data
- Social housing
- Local authorities should base their assessment of housing suitability on evidence rather than assumptions—Hajjaj v City of Westminister and Akhter v Waltham Forest LBC
- Updated guidance published on accommodation allocation for local authorities
- DLUHC publishes new guidance on Building Safety Fund and launches new online remediation-tracking service
- Welsh Government publishes summary of responses to housing association consultation
- Mayor of London launches Service Charges Charter
- Housing Ombudsman critical of Metropolitan Thames Valley
- Planning
- Paragraph 72 of NPPF does not trump consideration of landscape harm (Wiltshire v SSHCLG)
- DLUHC reports on planning software modernisation
- Planning Inspectorate updates local authorities on procedure for hearings and inquiries
- Environmental law and climate change
- Key aspects of new regulations on Electric Vehicle charging points in buildings
- Defra announces plans to tackle fly-tipping and illegal waste exports
- Licensing
- Gambling Commission reports regulatory action against online gambling businesses
- Local authority prosecutions
- Hillingdon Council fines bakery £13,400 for failure to improve hygiene standards
- Trading standards prosecutions round-up—24 January 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 January 2022
- England returns to Plan A
- UK removes restrictions for eligible vaccinated arrivals
- Welsh Government announces self-isolation period reduced
- Welsh Government continues phased easing of restrictions
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/55
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- NHS England to provide £8m to support secondary schools with in-school vaccinations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Welsh Government publishes update on school operations
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the DLUHC’s updated post-Brexit guidance to Local authorities. It also includes analysis of the Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights. There are a number of significant case analysis this week including the ‘VIP lane’ procurement decision in Good Law Project v SSHSC, together with Atos v BEIS on the scope of expert evidence in public procurement cases, L v Hampshire CC, on whether teaching of transgender issues in schools could breach the right to religious freedom; A Mother v Derby City Council on deprivation of liberty and unregistered children’s homes. Further updates on governance, public procurement, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecution, licensing, local authority finances and environmental law and climate change are also included as well as details of the lifting of COVID—19 restrictions in England and Wales.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.