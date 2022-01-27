Local Government weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the DLUHC’s updated post-Brexit guidance to Local authorities. It also includes analysis of the Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights. There are a number of significant case analysis this week including the ‘VIP lane’ procurement decision in Good Law Project v SSHSC, together with Atos v BEIS on the scope of expert evidence in public procurement cases, L v Hampshire CC, on whether teaching of transgender issues in schools could breach the right to religious freedom; A Mother v Derby City Council on deprivation of liberty and unregistered children’s homes. Further updates on governance, public procurement, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecution, licensing, local authority finances and environmental law and climate change are also included as well as details of the lifting of COVID—19 restrictions in England and Wales. or to read the full analysis.