Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of R (Anderson) v Liverpool CC on local authority indemnities, R (Kalonga) v Croydon LBC on flexible tenancies and review request time limits, Supreme Court case CPRE Kent v SSHCLG on costs guidance for planning statutory reviews that also affects judicial review cases, Backland v Monmouthshire CC considering the overlap between planning considerations and building regulations and R (Hussain) v Kirklees BC on eligibility for Coronavirus (COVID-19) grant schemes. It also includes the latest COVID-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

