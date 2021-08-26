- Local Government weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- Brexit
- Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit publishes report on EUSS
- Public procurement
- Welsh Government publishes statement on reforming procurement
- Governance
- Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council serves notice to Walleys Quarry
- DHSC dedicates £5m to support Afghan refugees with healthcare and housing
- HM Treasury publishes 2021 guidance for PWLB applicants
- DCMS announces 20 place bids for UK City of Culture 2025 title
- Welsh Government opens joint and several liability for council tax consultation
- Welsh Government opens gigabit broadband consultation
- Judicial review
- Judicial review, local authority indemnities (R (Anderson) v Liverpool City Council)
- Education
- Ombudsman says council’s actions led to boy missing three months of education
- Birmingham Council publishes statement on home to school transport contract
- DfE announce an additional £50m to prepare for T levels from 2022
- DfE publishes consultation outcome on new international teaching qualification
- Children's social care
- Unsuccessful appeal against refusal for permission to dispense of local authority requirement to notify father of care proceedings due to history of abuse—The mother v Northumberland CC
- DfE announces children’s services rated Outstanding after government intervention
- DfE announces £20m fund to support councils set up Family Hubs
- DfE updates Children Act 1989 guidance
- LGA announces increase in serious child-related incidents in 2020–21
- Social care
- Dudley Council agrees to refund care home top-up fees
- CQC approves closure of Cornwall care agency after extensive concerns
- Healthcare
- CQC suspends CVS Health Ltd (Trinity House) after rating it inadequate
- DHSC publishes Better Care Fund policy framework for 2021–2022
- Government receives advice on integrating technology into healthcare system
- PSA publishes report on performance review consultation outcome
- Welsh Government publishes response to latest NHS performance data
- Social housing
- Flexible Tenancies—review request time limits are strict (R (on the application of Kalonga) v Croydon LBC)
- Homes England announces £40m to support new retirement homes
- MHCLG announces £4m grant to improve community-led affordable housing
- Social housing providers able to bid on Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund
- Planning
- Supreme Court provides costs guidance for planning statutory reviews that also affects judicial review cases (CPRE Kent v SSHCLG)
- Planning and whether members were significantly misled (Backland v Monmouthshire County Council)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) grant schemes—ineligibility due to financial difficulties (R (on the application of Hussain) v Kirklees Borough Council)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DCMS announces mass events can be safe but urges caution
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes guidance for alert level 0
- DHSC opens consultation into UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) device product market
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 23 August 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC and MHCLG commit over £6.9bn to BCF
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government announces £551m for health services
- DHSC announces deal with Pfizer for 35 million coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—OIA publishes COVID-related considerations for 2021/22
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—all state-funded schools are to receive CO2 monitors
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes infection control framework
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Secure Tenancies (Notices) (Amendment) and Suspension (Coronavirus) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/946

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of R (Anderson) v Liverpool CC on local authority indemnities, R (Kalonga) v Croydon LBC on flexible tenancies and review request time limits, Supreme Court case CPRE Kent v SSHCLG on costs guidance for planning statutory reviews that also affects judicial review cases, Backland v Monmouthshire CC considering the overlap between planning considerations and building regulations and R (Hussain) v Kirklees BC on eligibility for Coronavirus (COVID-19) grant schemes. It also includes the latest COVID-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates.
