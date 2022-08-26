- Local Government weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- CPS authorises four charges in connection to Operation Sheridan
- Audit Wales reports serious failings at Maesteg Town Council
- DLUHC publish commissioners’ report on Liverpool City Council and related letter
- Secretary of State announces Liverpool Strategic Futures Advisory Panel members
- BEIS publishes outcome of draft Subsidy Control Regulations consultation
- DLUHC launches consultation on guidance for Electoral Commission
- Mayor of London warns low-income Londoners worst affected by inflation
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 August 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HCPC publishes joint statement supporting people on temporary register
- Act of Sederunt (Rules of the Court of Session 1994 Amendment) (Court Sittings) 2022, SSI 2022/250
- Nationality and Borders Act 2022 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/912
- Public procurement
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd v Gambling Commission; International Game Technology plc v Gambling Commission; Camelot Global Lottery Solutions Ltd v Gambling Commission—High Court considers challenge to National Lottery contract award
- Education
- Huntcliff Academy Trust given termination warning notice by the DfE
- OfS and LSE Enterprise to collaborate on international students in higher education report
- Sir William Ramsey School issued with termination warning notice
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 8 and Transitional and Saving Provisions) Order 2022, SI 2022/891
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 9 and Transitional and Saving Provisions) Order 2022, SI 2022/892
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 10) Order 2022, SI 2022/893
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 11) Order 2022, SI 2022/894
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 12) Order 2022, SI 2022/895
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 13 and Transitional and Saving Provisions) Order 2022, SI 2022/896
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 14 and Transitional and Saving Provisions) Order 2022, SI 2022/897
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 15) Order 2022, SI 2022/898
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Consequential and Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/91
- Children's social care
- Admissibility of foreign convictions in children proceedings (W-A (Children: Foreign Conviction))
- Mayor of London dedicates further £2m to London Gang Exit Programme
- Ofsted publishes children’s home’s recruitment guidance
- Action for Children publishes parenting services report
- Children’s Commissioner writes about the experience of care leavers at work
- Social care
- Ombudsman finds that Ribble Valley failed to support disabled people
- CQC round-up—12 August 2022
- CQC round-up—22 August 2022
- CQC round-up—23 August 2022
- DWP launches LSE initiative for adults with learning disabilities and autism
- Healthcare
- Mental Health Units (Use of Force) Act 2018 (Commencement No 3) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/909
- Local government finance
- RICS explains what upcoming changes to business rates means for businesses
- Highways
- Defra publishes consultation outcome on designation of National Highways
- Social housing
- Landlord in Bristol banned from letting properties
- Planning
- Various Part 6 exemptions and relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy unavailable for development consented retrospectively (Gardiner v Hertsmere)
- Defra and DfT publish guidance on escalating level crossing applications under HA 1980
- DfT announces £130m funding to support bus services
- Navees Rahman appointed as interim Chief Executive of PINS
- A47 North Tuddenham to Easton Development Consent Order 2022, SI 2022/911
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of W-A (Children: Foreign Conviction, which involves the admissibility of foreign convictions in children proceedings; and Gardiner v Hertsmere BC. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, local government finance, highways and planning.
