LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Local Government weekly highlights—25 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • CPS authorises four charges in connection to Operation Sheridan
  • Audit Wales reports serious failings at Maesteg Town Council
  • DLUHC publish commissioners’ report on Liverpool City Council and related letter
  • Secretary of State announces Liverpool Strategic Futures Advisory Panel members
  • BEIS publishes outcome of draft Subsidy Control Regulations consultation
  • DLUHC launches consultation on guidance for Electoral Commission
  • Mayor of London warns low-income Londoners worst affected by inflation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of W-A (Children: Foreign Conviction, which involves the admissibility of foreign convictions in children proceedings; and Gardiner v Hertsmere BC. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, local government finance, highways and planning. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More