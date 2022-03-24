Local Government weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of the Supreme Court decision in Croydon LBC v Kalonga which held that there must be a contractual provision enabling an end to the secure tenancy term prior to the agreed duration; Greater Manchester Buses South Ltd v Greater Manchester Combined Authority in which the Mayor’s decision to proceed with a franchise scheme for Greater Manchester in the midst of the pandemic was found neither illegal nor irrational; plus analysis of the DHSC Provider Selection Regime supplementary consultation on the detail of proposals for regulations for the procurement of healthcare services; analysis of Integrating health and social care, a new White Paper joining up care for people, places and populations; and analysis of the planning consequences of the Homes for Ukraine scheme. It also includes further Brexit, Governance, Public procurement, Education, Children’s social care, Social care, Healthcare, Social housing, Planning and Licensing updates. or to read the full analysis.