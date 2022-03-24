- Local Government weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- Brexit
- UK students in the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfE
- Social housing
- Use a contractual clause to determine a fixed-term secure tenancy (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
- Claimant rendered street homeless by Council’s withdrawal of support and housing in circumstances where he could not return to Iraq—Rafiq v Thurrock Borough Council
- Ukraine conflict—DLUHC publishes guidance outlining the role for councils in supporting the Homes for Ukraine scheme
- Ukraine conflict—Guidance published for Ukrainians applying for a visa under ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme
- Allocation of Housing and Homelessness (Eligibility) (England) and Persons subject to Immigration Control (Housing Authority Accommodation and Homelessness) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/339
- DLUHC publishes Housing Update statement
- Government announces £10m extra funding for traveller sites
- Mayor of London agrees to implement housing recommendations
- Ombudsman investigation calls for tighter regulation of managing agents
- Governance
- Spring Statement 2022—key Local Government announcements
- Cabinet Office publishes government response to HoL report on preparing for extreme risks
- Government publishes response to Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities
- Home Office announces £150m investment in fourth round of Safer Streets Fund
- MoJ to set out plans to curb strategic lawsuits preventing free speech
- PHSO invites views on improving UK government complaint handling
- Sadiq Khan announces new £11.3m fund for domestic abuse victims
- Welsh Government publishes Revised Code of Recommended Practice for LA Publicity
- Ukraine Conflict—Welsh Government announces update on homes for Ukraine scheme
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022
- Public procurement
- Provider selection regime—starter for ten on the supplementary consultation
- Local government finance
- RICS, IRRV and RSA publish joint statement on business rates advice
- Education
- OfS publishes strategy statement for 2022 to 2025
- ESFA issues improvement notice to Southfield Primary School
- DfE proposes changes to teachers' pension scheme
- OfS launches review of blended learning
- Ofsted review examines physical education
- Welsh Government announces £25m funding for schools
- Children's social care
- LGSCO finds council caused teen to miss out on education
- CHSCP publishes report and statement on Child Q
- DHSC publishes response to children’s mental health report
- Social care
- DHSC and MoJ launch consultation on changes to MCA 2005 Code of Practice and LPS
- Councils say government underestimates costs of adult social care reforms
- Home Office and FCDO release guidance on forced marriage
- Healthcare
- Integrating health and social care—a new White Paper joining up care for people, places and populations
- Chancellor announces plan to cut £5.5bn in wasteful spending
- Shared commitments on UK-wide genomic research published by DHSC
- UK government launches consultation on pharmaceutical dispensing practices
- Ukraine conflict—DHSC announces free NHS healthcare for Ukrainians fleeing war
- Ukraine conflict—Minister for Health announces NHS charging exemption for Ukrainians
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/318
- National Health Service (Clinical Commissioning Groups) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/316
- Planning
- Planning law consequences for Homes for Ukraine
- Spring Statement 2022—Key Planning announcements
- LUHC Committee publishes Building Safety: Remediation and Funding report
- Historic England announces first Listed Building Heritage Partnership Agreement
- Welsh Government publishes memorandum of understanding between Ministers and PEDW
- Licensing
- Gambling Commission imposes penalty on Camelot UK Limited
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Greater Manchester Buses South Ltd v Greater Manchester Combined Authority; Rotala plc v Greater Manchester Combined Authority
- PACAC publishes report on Coronavirus Act 2020
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 March 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Revocation) (England) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/317
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Alteration of Expiry Date) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/348
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers etc) (Wales) (Revocation) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/315
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of the Supreme Court decision in Croydon LBC v Kalonga which held that there must be a contractual provision enabling an end to the secure tenancy term prior to the agreed duration; Greater Manchester Buses South Ltd v Greater Manchester Combined Authority in which the Mayor’s decision to proceed with a franchise scheme for Greater Manchester in the midst of the pandemic was found neither illegal nor irrational; plus analysis of the DHSC Provider Selection Regime supplementary consultation on the detail of proposals for regulations for the procurement of healthcare services; analysis of Integrating health and social care, a new White Paper joining up care for people, places and populations; and analysis of the planning consequences of the Homes for Ukraine scheme. It also includes further Brexit, Governance, Public procurement, Education, Children’s social care, Social care, Healthcare, Social housing, Planning and Licensing updates.
