LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • UK students in the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfE
  • Social housing
  • Use a contractual clause to determine a fixed-term secure tenancy (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
  • Claimant rendered street homeless by Council’s withdrawal of support and housing in circumstances where he could not return to Iraq—Rafiq v Thurrock Borough Council
  • Ukraine conflict—DLUHC publishes guidance outlining the role for councils in supporting the Homes for Ukraine scheme
  • Ukraine conflict—Guidance published for Ukrainians applying for a visa under ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme
  • Allocation of Housing and Homelessness (Eligibility) (England) and Persons subject to Immigration Control (Housing Authority Accommodation and Homelessness) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/339
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of the Supreme Court decision in Croydon LBC v Kalonga which held that there must be a contractual provision enabling an end to the secure tenancy term prior to the agreed duration; Greater Manchester Buses South Ltd v Greater Manchester Combined Authority in which the Mayor’s decision to proceed with a franchise scheme for Greater Manchester in the midst of the pandemic was found neither illegal nor irrational; plus analysis of the DHSC Provider Selection Regime supplementary consultation on the detail of proposals for regulations for the procurement of healthcare services; analysis of Integrating health and social care, a new White Paper joining up care for people, places and populations; and analysis of the planning consequences of the Homes for Ukraine scheme. It also includes further Brexit, Governance, Public procurement, Education, Children’s social care, Social care, Healthcare, Social housing, Planning and Licensing updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions