Local Government weekly highlights—24 June 2021

- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales announces four week delay to lifting restrictions
- Committee publishes government response to report on food supply and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- LCCI publishes poll on home working plans of London businesses post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Speech by Master of the Rolls on key effects of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DCMS updates guidance on grassroots sport amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance published on travelling to and from England during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons briefing examines how government contracts were awarded
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Hancock speaks of NHS ‘triangle’ at annual Confed Conference
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Welsh Government publishes education recovery plan post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Care home workers required to be fully vaccinated against Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC outlines plans for legislation to ensure quality of tests for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Renting guidance updated as Step 3 restrictions continue amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Citizens of somewhere—‘Zambrano’ carers and the EU Settlement Scheme (R (on the application of Akinsanya) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- What are the implications of the end of the ‘grace period’?
- Law Society warns of possible loss of essential rights for EU citizens
- Government publishes policy paper on voting rights for EU citizens
- Hackney Community Law Centre gives Zambrano carers update
- Governance
- CDEI outlines work to increase public sector transparency in algorithm use
- MoJ announces civil weddings and ceremonies to be legally allowed outside
- Institute for Government warning over using targets to improve public services
- LGA produces list of case studies for addressing anti-social behaviour
- TPC opens consultation on changes to rule 22 of the Upper Tribunal Rules 2008
- Updated response published on select committee report for future of seaside towns
- Welsh Government extends Equality & Inclusion Funding Programme to March 2022
- Welsh Government publishes statement on refugee week
- Public procurement
- Proportionality of decision to exclude tenderer from procurement procedure (Rad Service Srl Unipersonale v Del Debbio SpA)
- Education
- Children and young people in social care to benefit from £16m to level up education outcomes
- DfE publishes further training materials on anti-terrorism Prevent duty
- DfE publishes training materials for risk assessing relating to the Prevent Duty
- Education Committee publishes report on White working-class pupils
- OfS’ Director of Data looks at balance of burden and benefit in data collection
- Education Secretary details plans for levelling up opportunities for young people
- Education Secretary outlines commitment to improving pupil outcomes
- Further education sector to receive additional £9.5m in funding for teaching
- Guidance published on professional development grants pilot
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Amendments to Commencement Orders No 2, No 3 and No 4) Order 2021
- Welsh Government issues concerns on sexual harassment in education settings
- Healthcare
- CQC announces sentence for NHS Trust that failed to provide safe care for baby
- Draft data strategy on patient care to be published by DHSC
- Government announces new data strategy to improve medical care
- NICE issues new healthcare guideline on shared decision making
- Social care
- Essex County Council found at fault over disability related expenses
- Care and Support (Charging and Assessment of Resources) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (Processing of Victims’ Data for Immigration Purposes) (Extension of Relevant Period) Regulations 2021
- Children's social care
- Declaration of habitual residence of child—Enfield London Borough Council v K
- Evidence must assessed as a whole—Re BB (children) (care proceedings: mid-trial dismissal and withdrawal of allegations)
- Gillick competent children’s decision on contact determinative—SZ v Birmingham City Council
- Ofsted publishes results of its 2021 children’s social care survey
- Children’s Commissioner calls for legislative change to end child marriage
- Environment
- LGA highlights ‘significant role’ of councils in achieving net zero
- Welsh Deputy Minister says 'we must protect children from air pollution'
- Highways
- Highway not dangerous, claim fails—O'Connor v Luton Borough Council
- Outcome of review of Highway Code published by Highways England
- Planning
- Islington’s revocation of Ocado’s CLEUD judged lawful by High Court (R (on the application of Ocado Retail Ltd) v Islington London Borough Council)
- Social housing
- Welsh Government extends relevant period for possession claims amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights provides the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including a briefing paper on the government’s procurement during the pandemic and details of updated guidance on renting during the panedemic. It also includes Brexit updates as we reach the end of the ‘grace period’ for application by EU citizens for EU settled status together with case analysis of the decision in R (Akinsanya) v Secretary of State for the Home Department, relating to Zambrano carers and proposals relating to voting rights for EU citizens. Non COVID 19 related coverage includes case analysis of the EU procurement decision in on exclusion of tenderers; updated prevent guidance training for further education; case analysis of the decision in Ocado Retail v Islington Borough Council together with the latest governance, education, environment, health and social care, highways and planning updates.
