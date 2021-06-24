menu-search
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales announces four week delay to lifting restrictions
  • Committee publishes government response to report on food supply and coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • LCCI publishes poll on home working plans of London businesses post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Speech by Master of the Rolls on key effects of coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • DCMS updates guidance on grassroots sport amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Guidance published on travelling to and from England during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) (No 2) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights provides the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including a briefing paper on the government’s procurement during the pandemic and details of updated guidance on renting during the panedemic. It also includes Brexit updates as we reach the end of the ‘grace period’ for application by EU citizens for EU settled status together with case analysis of the decision in R (Akinsanya) v Secretary of State for the Home Department, relating to Zambrano carers and proposals relating to voting rights for EU citizens. Non COVID 19 related coverage includes case analysis of the EU procurement decision in on exclusion of tenderers; updated prevent guidance training for further education; case analysis of the decision in Ocado Retail v Islington Borough Council together with the latest governance, education, environment, health and social care, highways and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

