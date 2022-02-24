- Local Government weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Home Office to redraft EU Settlement Scheme late applications guidance
- Governance
- Consultations intended to introduce or amend primary legislation are non-justiciable (R (A) v SSHD)
- Declaration granted that PSED not complied with in government appointments critical to the response to coronavirus (COVID–19)—R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Prime Minister
- Electoral Commission publishes letter on Elections Bill
- South East Wales Corporate Joint Committee (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/140
- Public procurement
- PACAC calls for evidence on Public Procurement Common Framework
- Judicial review
- Constitution Committee publishes report on Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Social care
- DHSC publishes government response to Lords report on social care reform
- Jobseeker’s Allowance (Schemes for Assisting Persons to Obtain Employment) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/154
- Universal Credit (Work-Related Requirements) In Work Pilot Scheme (Extension) Order 2022, SI 2022/139
- Education
- Secretary of State acted unlawfully in not granting compensation for transfer of school site—R (on the application of Durand Education Trust) v Secretary of State for Education
- LGSCO finds Hertfordshire Council failed to provide SEND support
- Health and safety prosecutions round up—18 February 2022
- DfE publishes guidance on political impartiality in schools
- Welsh Government publish statement on support to assisting teaching
- Inspectors of Education, Children’s Services and Skills Order 2022, SI 2022/145
- Children's social care
- Process used to reach conclusion that threshold criteria was met was fair—Re L (a child) (fact-finding hearing: fairness)
- Regulators publish report following joint inspection in Solihull
- Suspension of e-bundle pagination requirements extended in public law children cases
- Private and Public Law Children Standard Orders updated
- DHSC publishes new guidelines to support disabled children to be more active
- Healthcare
- Integrated care systems—accountability for place-based health and care
- DHSC announces Provider Selection Regime consultation
- CQC roundup—21 February 2021
- CQC roundup—18 February 2022
- NMC and GDC publish joint research into seriousness in fitness to practise cases
- Welsh Government publish written statement on National Care Service Expert Group
- Social housing
- Repeat homelessness applications when they can lawfully be refused (Minott v Cambridge City Council)
- RSH publishes regulatory notice on London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
- Mayor of London reports 115,000 social homes fail to meet decent standards
- Welsh Government publishes guidance on removing a RSL from register
- Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 (Amendment of Schedule 9A) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/143
- Planning
- Court finds planning committee misled as to status of neighbourhood plan (Thurston Parish Council V Mid Suffolk District Council and Bloor Homes Ltd)
- Is it unlawful for a mineral planning authority not to require the environmental impact assessment?—R (on the application of Finch (on behalf of the Weald Action Group)) v Surrey County Council (Friends of the Earth Ltd intervening)
- Licensing
- LGA calls for tougher UK gambling regulations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Government publishes plan on living with coronavirus (COVID-19)
- LGA reports local management fund will be needed for ‘Living with Covid’
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 February 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation etc) (Revocation) (England) Regulations 2022, SI 2021/161
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/142
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Public Health Information to Travellers and Operator Liability) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/150
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces spring 2022 booster vaccinations
- DHSC statement on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for five to 11-year-olds
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Childcare providers no longer required to notify Ofsted of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) coverage update
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analysis of the new EU settlement scheme caseworker guidance and analysis of the government’s new White Paper ‘Joining up care for people, places and population’ and the proposed changes to health and care integration and governance arrangements. Case analysis includes: R (A) v SSHD setting out that consultations intended to introduce or amend primary legislation are non-justiciable; Minott v Cambridge CC on repeat homelessness applications and when they can lawfully be refused; and Thurston Parish Council V Mid Suffolk DC and Bloor Homes Ltd finding a planning committee was misled as to the status of a neighbourhood plan. This week’s highlights also includes further updates on Brexit, governance, public procurement, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing as well as the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19).
