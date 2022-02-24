LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Local Government weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Home Office to redraft EU Settlement Scheme late applications guidance
  • Governance
  • Consultations intended to introduce or amend primary legislation are non-justiciable (R (A) v SSHD)
  • Declaration granted that PSED not complied with in government appointments critical to the response to coronavirus (COVID–19)—R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Prime Minister
  • Electoral Commission publishes letter on Elections Bill
  • South East Wales Corporate Joint Committee (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/140
  • Public procurement
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analysis of the new EU settlement scheme caseworker guidance and analysis of the government’s new White Paper ‘Joining up care for people, places and population’ and the proposed changes to health and care integration and governance arrangements. Case analysis includes: R (A) v SSHD setting out that consultations intended to introduce or amend primary legislation are non-justiciable; Minott v Cambridge CC on repeat homelessness applications and when they can lawfully be refused; and Thurston Parish Council V Mid Suffolk DC and Bloor Homes Ltd finding a planning committee was misled as to the status of a neighbourhood plan. This week’s highlights also includes further updates on Brexit, governance, public procurement, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing as well as the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

