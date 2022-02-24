Local Government weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analysis of the new EU settlement scheme caseworker guidance and analysis of the government’s new White Paper ‘Joining up care for people, places and population’ and the proposed changes to health and care integration and governance arrangements. Case analysis includes: R (A) v SSHD setting out that consultations intended to introduce or amend primary legislation are non-justiciable; Minott v Cambridge CC on repeat homelessness applications and when they can lawfully be refused; and Thurston Parish Council V Mid Suffolk DC and Bloor Homes Ltd finding a planning committee was misled as to the status of a neighbourhood plan. This week’s highlights also includes further updates on Brexit, governance, public procurement, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing as well as the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). or to read the full analysis.