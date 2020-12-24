- Local Government weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- PM announces Tier 4 in response to new coronavirus (COVID-19) variant
- Government publishes Tier 4: Stay at Home guidance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government publishes updated Tier 4: Stay at Home guidance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government announces alert level 4 for Wales
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—a smaller, shorter Christmas is safer, says PM
- Funding boost of £2.2bn for councils amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission discourages non-essential travel to UK amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- Government announces refunds for journeys impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Operation Brock announced by HE in response to new variant of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government announces further £110m supporting businesses
- Updated Christmas guidance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers and Obligations of Undertakings) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1611
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1572
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 29) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1595
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1610
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1609
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Health Secretary delivers statement on tiering restrictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- PHE publishes information on new variant of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—priority Tier 2 areas provided community testing
- Commission authorises coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines preparations under investigation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—infection rates in schools 'mirror' those in community
- New GDC research outlines impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on dental professionals
- What the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions mean for NMC
- Welsh Minister states plans to establish 27 local testing sites for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Human Medicines (Coronavirus) (Further Amendments) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1594
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Asymptomatic coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in schools and colleges in Wales
- Office for Students distributes hardship funding due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MPs request 'adult skills revolution' amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—impact on students in higher education published by ONS
- Further coronavirus guidance on returning to schools, childcare settings and further education in January
- Updated guidance on free early education entitlements funding during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Minister provides update on 2021 qualifications amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government shares new childcare guidance
- UK Children’s Commissioners’ joint report considers coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Updated guidance for childcare providers during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—families in need supported with £170m Grant Scheme
- First ‘visiting pods’ delivered to Welsh care homes amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government warns of domestic abuse over festive period amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected disabled people’s access to services
- Guidance on care home visits during coronavirus (COVID-19) Tier 4 updated
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—visiting care homes during Christmas in Wales
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) has 'turbo-charged' the homelessness crisis in England
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—renting guidance updated with introduction of fourth tier
- Government updates guidance on moving home amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Brexit ‘how to’ guide—your research queries answered
- Government acted unlawfully in barring EU citizens from relying on ‘pre-settled status’ to access benefits
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings examine preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period
- Healthcare for overseas visitors and EU citizens in the UK—new Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1607
- Public procurement
- Brexit and public procurement—examining the WTO Government Procurement Agreement (Revisited)
- Continuity or change? Public procurement rules after Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—key aspects of WTO GPA considered as online workshop concludes
- Consultation launched on the draft procurement strategy for UK Gigabit Programme
- Governance
- UK and Welsh Governments sign £1bn deal to create jobs and boost economy
- Order laid in Parliament to give West Yorkshire greater devolved powers
- Social Mobility Commission to work closely with Whitehall to tackle inequality
- Committee on Standards in Public Life addresses intimidation in public life
- Documents published relating to investigation of Liverpool City Council
- Government announces allocations for the Port Infrastructure Fund
- Report released on social security contributions by UK Parliament
- Update published on Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations
- Welsh Government publishes its draft budget proposals for 2021–2022
- Welsh Government to provide greater support on mental health and wellbeing
- Senedd Cymru (Representation of the People) (Amendment) Order 2020, SI 2020/1558
- Judicial review
- When is it too late bring a claim for judicial review in time (Let Kids be Kids Coalition v SoS for Education)
- Education
- OfS publishes new measure to project student outcomes
- Changes announced to student finance eligibility from 2021–2022 academic year
- Department for Education’s guide on holiday activities and food programme
- Education (Inspectors of Education and Training in Wales) Order 2020, SI 2020/1553
- Children's social care
- Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 and new Practice Direction 41C
- Family Division allows ‘exceptional’ application for order dispensing of the need to notify and seek consent of the husband regarding children’s adoption—A local authority v EL and others
- Court of Appeal found LA’s application to withdraw care proceedings had been premature and should not have been allowed by the Family Court—M (children) v A local authority and others
- Ofsted urges Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre to stop ‘unacceptable’ treatment
- ICO announces webinar on understanding Age Appropriate Design Code
- Social care
- CoP considered DoL restrictions on AA to be burdensome and invasive but necessary and in his best interests—A local authority v AA (by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor)
- Family Division held DoL order represented necessary and proportionate means to ensure L’s safety and to benefit from his current placement—Mayor and Burgesses of a local authority v L (a child by his children's guardian)
- LGSCO publishes annual report and accounts for 2019–2020
- MOJ to review fairer justice system for neurodivergent people
- Healthcare
- Primary Care Providers can claim interest on damages (SSP Health Ltd v National Health Service Litigation Authority (Primary Care Appeals Service))
- Chief Medical Officer outlines health challenges in England
- IEEP and ISGlobal call for nature-based solutions to tackle mental health conditions
- Social housing
- Housing allocations and whether statutory overcrowding has been caused deliberately (Flores v London Borough of Southwark)
- Court held the correct issue for FTT to decide was whether the landlord had a reasonable excuse for continuing to manage and control the HMO without a licence—Thurrock Council v Palm View Estates
- Councils will obtain additional £310m from government to beat homelessness
- Crisis launches ‘Home for all’ campaign and calls for governmental support
- MHCLG sets up £30m fund to increase fire safety in high-rise buildings
- Planning
- Court held in accordance with the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, it had not been necessary to state the end date for compliance with the relevant enforcement notices and adopting the 'touchstone'—Ceredigion CC v Robinson and others
- Infrastructure Planning (Publication and Notification of Applications etc) (Amendment) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1534
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact Us
- Local Government Highlights 2020/2021
Less...
Article summary
This final 2020 edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. Brexit also dominates as IP completion date approaches. Brexit related updates include updated a Brexit ‘how to’ guide answering frequently asked questions; analysis on how the government acted unlawfully in barring EU citizens from relying on ‘pre-settled status’ to access benefits; analyses on Brexit and public procurement examining the WTO GPA and how the UK’s accession to the WTO’s GPA is likely to change the UK’s public procurement regime at the end of the Brexit transition period. In other developments we have numerous case analyses, including on Let Kids be Kids Coalition v SoS for Education on the time limit for bringing a judicial review claim, SSP Health Ltd v NHS Litigation Authority (Primary Care Appeals Service) and Flores v London Borough of Southwark; case reports on Ceredigion CC v Robinson and others, A local authority v EL and others, M (children) v A local authority and others, A local authority v AA (by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) and Thurrock Council v Palm View Estates. The weekly highlights also includes further Brexit, public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.