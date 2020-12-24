Sign-in Help
Local Government weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
This final 2020 edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on governance, healthcare, education, children's social care, social care and social housing. Brexit also dominates as IP completion date approaches. Brexit related updates include updated a Brexit 'how to' guide answering frequently asked questions; analysis on how the government acted unlawfully in barring EU citizens from relying on 'pre-settled status' to access benefits; analyses on Brexit and public procurement examining the WTO GPA and how the UK's accession to the WTO's GPA is likely to change the UK's public procurement regime at the end of the Brexit transition period. In other developments we have numerous case analyses, including on Let Kids be Kids Coalition v SoS for Education on the time limit for bringing a judicial review claim, SSP Health Ltd v NHS Litigation Authority (Primary Care Appeals Service) and Flores v London Borough of Southwark; case reports on Ceredigion CC v Robinson and others, A local authority v EL and others, M (children) v A local authority and others, A local authority v AA (by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) and Thurrock Council v Palm View Estates. The weekly highlights also includes further Brexit, public procurement, governance, education, children's social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates.

