Local Government weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights contains case analysis of the public procurement case Good Law Project Ltd v SSHSC, analysis of the counter restitution decision in School Facility Management Ltd v Governing Body of Christ the King College, Avison Young Ltd v Jackson (Valuation Officer) and Moore (Valuation Officer) v Great Bear Distribution Ltd and Re H v R (Attorney General for England and Wales intervening), plus analysis on ESG and UK public procurement and analysis considering key points of the Health and Social Care Bill. 19 July 2021 brought ‘freedom day’ and the removal of most legal restrictions for the management of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Consequently our focused coverage of the pandemic will begin to reduce. This week, COVID-19 related updates include analysis answering FAQs about self-isolation and COVID-19 safety requirements in the education sector after 19 July 2021 and analysis on the compulsory vaccination of care home staff. It also includes the latest Brexit, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and environment updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

