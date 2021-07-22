- Local Government weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- EU Commission recommends the EU joins the Hague Judgments Convention
- Public procurement
- ‘Stay granted in ‘Hanbury’ procurement judicial review pending decision of the Court of Appeal in ‘Public First’ proceedings’ (Good Law Project Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- TCC held decision to award contract to Public First gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful—R (on the application of Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office
- ESG and UK public procurement—carbon reduction requirements
- Public Procurement Review Service reports 18.8 percent decrease in complaints
- Governance
- Counter-restitution and qualifying benefits (School Facility Management Ltd v Governing Body of Christ the King College)
- Discretion in altering the valuation list (Avison Young Ltd v Jackson (Valuation Officer); Moore (Valuation Officer) v Great Bear Distribution Ltd)
- Local authority entitled to a possession order due to a pressing social need and limited interference with occupiers’ human rights—Lambeth LBC v Grant
- There is power to adjourn closure applications—R (on the application of Rayner) v Leeds District magistrates' court
- MHCLG publishes guidance on dealing with anti-social behaviour
- Prime Minister delivers levelling up speech
- Mayor of London announces funding for 35 projects aiming to improve high streets
- Local Government Committee calls for urgent reform of local government finances
- New strategy and consultation outcome published on the government’s plan to tackle violence against women and girls
- Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021, SI 2021/849
- Civil Procedure (Amendment No 4) Rules 2021, SI 2021/855
- Judicial review
- MOJ announces Judicial Review and Courts Bill introduction to parliament
- Education
- OfS confirms £1.4bn funding to supplement university and colleges’ course fees
- DfE to prioritise mental health and wellbeing in education recovery plans
- DfE confirms 50 further schools to benefit from the School Rebuilding Programme
- DfE expands adult learning and training programmes
- DfE opens consultation on reforming further education skills system
- Government seeks views on current offers funded through National Skills Fund
- DfE publishes outcome of schools national funding formula consultation
- DfE updates guidance on safeguarding children in education from September 2021
- OfS consults on new conditions to bolster regulation of Higher Education
- Ofsted publishes research review into current history curriculums
- Students in the UK and Ireland maintain reciprocal rights to education systems
- Welsh Government announces £4.85m School Holiday Enrichment Programme
- School Admissions Code (Appointed Day) (England) Order 2021, SI 2021/833
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/861
- Children's social care
- Declaration of parentage declined on public policy grounds (Re H v R (Attorney General for England and Wales intervening))
- Guidance on allocation and gatekeeping for public children proceedings to remain in place
- Welsh Government publishes Reducing Restrictive Practices Framework
- Social care
- CQC fines Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £2,500 for failure to comply with duty of candour regulations
- CQC successfully brings prosecution against care agency provider
- Ombudsman criticises county council for failing to improve care home fees policy
- Consultation launched on the future of health and disability benefits
- DHSC publishes response to Reforming the Mental Health Act consultation
- DWP publishes draft order entitling cohabiting couples to WPA and BSP
- Care Planning, Placement and Case Review (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/860
- Healthcare
- Health and Social Care Bill published—key points
- DHSC announces expanded flu programme for winter 2021
- New national strategy for improving the lives of people with autism in England includes children and young people
- DHSC opens selection process for eight new hospitals
- DHSC seeks views on extension of expiry date for regulated activities regulations
- Environmental law and climate change
- Application for a declaration that defendants were in breach of consent order breach —R (on the application of WWF-UK) v Secretary of State for Environment Food and Rural Affairs
- NAO publishes report examining local government and net zero
- Planning
- MHCLG publishes new National Planning Policy Framework
- Government publishes the National Model Design Code
- MHCLG seeks views on Oxford-Cambridge Arc Spatial Framework
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Majority of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions have now ended and are replaced with guidance in England's move to step 4
- New coronavirus (COVID-19) rule allows critical workers to leave self-isolation
- BEIS announces Hospitality Strategy to help with coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes two-monthly report on active powers under CA 2020
- Government states FPNs issued during coronavirus (COVID-19) proportionate
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Bulgaria and Hong Kong moved to green travel list
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Quarantine to continue for vaccinated France arrivals
- Lifting coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions activates Operation Brock
- DfT funding assists light rail operators through coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government publishes new guidance to manage outdoor venues
- MHCLG publishes plan to regenerate high streets and support community venues
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 July 2021
- Welsh Government publishes coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions from 17 July 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps etc) (England) (Revocation and Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/848
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/851
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/864
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/865
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Early Expiry: Local Authority Care and Support) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/850
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC to provide additional support package to areas
- JCVI says at-risk children should be offered coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- PHE and DHSC issue guidance for those vulnerable from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Education sector—FAQs about self-isolation and coronavirus (COVID-19) safety requirements after 19 July 2021
- DfE removes face mask requirement in education settings from 19 July 2021
- OfS NSS sees fall in student positivity regarding courses amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Education (School Inspection) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/845
- Education (Pupil Registration) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/852
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Compulsory coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination of care home staff
- DHSC publishes statement on impact on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination in adult care homes
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Licensing
- Gambling Commission data shows the coronavirus’ (COVID-19) impact on gambling
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights contains case analysis of the public procurement case Good Law Project Ltd v SSHSC, analysis of the counter restitution decision in School Facility Management Ltd v Governing Body of Christ the King College, Avison Young Ltd v Jackson (Valuation Officer) and Moore (Valuation Officer) v Great Bear Distribution Ltd and Re H v R (Attorney General for England and Wales intervening), plus analysis on ESG and UK public procurement and analysis considering key points of the Health and Social Care Bill. 19 July 2021 brought ‘freedom day’ and the removal of most legal restrictions for the management of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Consequently our focused coverage of the pandemic will begin to reduce. This week, COVID-19 related updates include analysis answering FAQs about self-isolation and COVID-19 safety requirements in the education sector after 19 July 2021 and analysis on the compulsory vaccination of care home staff. It also includes the latest Brexit, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and environment updates.
