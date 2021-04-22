Local Government weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including case analysis of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis of the impact of the pandemic on those with a DOLS and why it is essential that necessary protections are in place for the most vulnerable in society. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case reports on Re F (a child) (assessment of birth family) A local authority v S, R (Dawson) v United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and R (Trent) v Hertsmere BC. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, LA prosecutions, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or to read the full analysis.