Local Government weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Local Government weekly highlights—22 April 2021
Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including case analysis of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis of the impact of the pandemic on those with a DOLS and why it is essential that necessary protections are in place for the most vulnerable in society. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case reports on Re F (a child) (assessment of birth family) A local authority v S, R (Dawson) v United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and R (Trent) v Hertsmere BC. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, LA prosecutions, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

