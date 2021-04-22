- Local Government weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd
- Brexit Bulletin—State aid section of business innovation guidance updated to reflect new rules
- Brexit Bulletin—hauliers no longer need Kent Access Permits
- Living in Europe—post-Brexit transition guidance from Foreign & Commonwealth Office
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MHCLG advises local authorities on reopening of outdoor hospitality
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales reintroduces rule of six and reopens hospitality
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office launches a global Pandemic Preparedness Partnership
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) laws and offences scrutinised by Justice Committee
- EHRC comments on coronavirus (COVID-19) status certification scheme
- India to be added to England’s coronavirus (COVID-19) red list
- DCMS publishes notice on information about ERP amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Indoor and outdoor supervised activities for children open amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Social Security (Coronavirus) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/476
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Temporary Judicial Commissioners, Urgent Warrants, and Disposal of Bodies) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/486
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Additional testing to take place in Barnet after coronavirus (COVID-19) variant discovered
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces surge testing in Sandwell and Birmingham
- Did arrangements secure opportunity for meaningful involvement ?—R (Dawson) v United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
- New advice issued on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination for pregnant women
- DHSC announces pharmacies now offering free rapid tests for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MHRA publishes Moderna vaccine public assessment report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PSA reflects on lessons learned from pandemic response
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ESFA issues summer school programme funding allocations
- Education (National Curriculum) (Key Stages 1 and 2 Assessment Arrangements) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/479
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Children’s Commissioner launches survey on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- DOLS in the coronavirus (COVID-19) era—a deputy’s perspective
- Governance
- Government introduces the UKGI’s Contingent Liability Central Capability
- Mayor announces new framework for diverse communities to scrutinise policing
- Commons Select Committee to Scrutinize MHCLG Annual Report and Accounts
- Government seeks comment on implementation of Redmond Review recommendations
- PACAC publishes terms of reference for inquiry into Greensill
- Supervision of Accounts and Reports (Prescribed Body) and Companies (Defective Accounts and Reports) (Authorised Person) Order 2021, SI 2021/465
- Mobile Homes (Requirement for Manager of Site to be Fit and Proper Person) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Cash Searches: Code of Practice) Order 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Investigations: Code of Practice) Order 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Investigative Powers of Prosecutors: Code of Practice) Order 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Recovery of Listed Assets: Code of Practice) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Public Procurement
- Government urged to update public sector food procurement standards
- Local authority prosecutions
- Tesco fined £7.56m after pleading guilty to selling food past its use by date
- Education
- OIA introduces additional rules for large group complaints
- OfS reports further education event for adult learners
- Education and Skills Funding Agency publishes guidance on RoATP application
- DfE updates guidance on providing free school meals amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofsted updates its early years inspection handbook
- Response document published for Get Help Buying for Schools service consultation
- Ofqual opens consultation on guidance relating to GQAA framework appeals
- DfE launches consultation on new flexible apprenticeships
- Social care
- DHSC updates care and support statutory guidance following High Court judgment
- Social housing
- MHCLG updates homelessness code of guidance for local authorities
- MHCLG announces launch of new 95% mortgage scheme
- Children’s social care
- No obligation on LA to assess mother’s biological family because she was adopted and raised by an adoptive family—Re F (a child) (assessment of birth family) A local authority v S and others
- Planning
- Claimant successful in JR challenge against planning authority decision to issue a CIL demand notice to her due to the demand notice being invalid—R (on the application of Trent) v Hertsmere Borough Council
- Views sought on proposed planning reforms to expedite 5G and mobile coverage
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Order 2021, SI 2021/467
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
- Contact us
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including case analysis of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis of the impact of the pandemic on those with a DOLS and why it is essential that necessary protections are in place for the most vulnerable in society. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case reports on Re F (a child) (assessment of birth family) A local authority v S, R (Dawson) v United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and R (Trent) v Hertsmere BC. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, LA prosecutions, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates.
