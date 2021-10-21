- Local Government weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Public procurement
- Cabinet Office publishes update on public procurement reform
- Issuing and serving the claim form—pitfalls and potential relief in procurement challenges and beyond (CitySprint UK v Barts Health NHS Trust)
- DfT announces passenger service contracts market engagement day
- Governance
- Traffic Commissioners warn of the dangers of ignoring the regulator
- Audit Wales publishes reports calling for urgent action at community councils
- Welsh Government launches consultation on Period Dignity Strategic Action Plan
- Judicial review
- Attorney General’s Office publishes judicial review trends and forecasts speech
- Education
- DfE launches Prevent duty self-assessment tool for education providers
- CGI and TGP publish guidance on changing academy trust articles of association
- DfE publishes guidance on priority appeals centre payments
- HEPI research finds international students need more careers support in the UK
- LGA urges government to make school-based counselling available
- Children's social care
- Threat application to revoke a placement order could not prevent proceeding with best interests plan—A mother v A local authority
- Financial support for family and friends carers (kinship carers)
- Further courts added to public law children pilot and coronavirus (Covid-19) Practice Directions extended
- Social care
- Secretary of State’s appeal allowed—R (on the application of Salvato) v SSWP
- Home Office announces £3m to support vulnerable applying for EUSS
- Age UK urges Chancellor to give social care funding in Spending Review
- Healthcare
- Professional disciplinary hearing—appeals on facts (Arowojolu v GMC)
- LGA and Health Foundation announce Shaping Places for Healthier Lives programme
- DHSC launches consultation on changes to member contributions in NHS pensions
- IPPR publishes blueprint on health inequalities progress in England
- Social housing
- Fresh homelessness applications and changes of circumstances (R (on the application of Ibrahim) v Westminster CC)
- Appeal seeking damages for trespass of land from extraction of stone dismissed—Wynne-Finch v Natural Resources Body for Wales
- Merton Council announces landlord and property agency convicted and fined
- HOS launches consultation on Corporate Plan for 2022–2025
- LGA sets out plan to invest in councils for green retrofitting
- Mayor of London appoints Lord Bob Kerslake to lead housing review
- Public Services Ombudsman for Wales publishes Homelessness report
- Allocation of Housing and Homelessness (Eligibility) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1147
- Planning
- Court finds no duty to take past housing oversupply into account in assessing five-year target (Tewkesbury BC v SSHCLG)
- Infrastructure planning—an error of law in the process of determining applications did not justify a quashing of the decisions (EFW Group Ltd v SSBEIS)
- Government publishes the HS2 October 2021 report to Parliament
- Environmental law and climate change
- Camden Council announces climate bonds funding plan for green projects
- Mayor of London announces Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy
- Mayor publishes guidance to help shape greener future for London
- Licensing
- HMRC publishes taxi, private hire and scrap metal application guidance
- Motor Vehicles (Driving Licences) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1154
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- UKHSA announces testing at private lab suspended after NHS investigation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PM holds recovery meeting with First Ministers and Deputy First Minister
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—lateral flow tests for vaccinated international arrivals
- DHSC publishes exemptions from managed quarantine for compassionate reasons guide
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BIICL publishes rule of law analysis on 18 months of legislation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—IfG and CIPFA publish joint Performance Tracker 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 October 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1155
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- DfE publishes report on ASF coronavirus (COVID-19) scheme
- Welsh Government announces £3.31m funding to improve ventilation in schools
- Welsh Government publishes guidance on using carbon dioxide monitors
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes consideration of updates to public procurement reform and case analysis of CitySprint UK v Barts Health NHS Trust on the pitfalls and potential relief in procurement challenges, R (on the application of Ibrahim) v Westminster CC on fresh homelessness applications and changes of circumstances, Arowojolu v GMC on the correct approach to challenging findings of fact in a professional disciplinary hearing, Tewkesbury BC v SSHCLG and EFW Group Ltd v SSBEIS. It also includes the latest COVID-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environment updates.
