Local Government weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—21 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Public procurement
  • Cabinet Office publishes update on public procurement reform
  • Issuing and serving the claim form—pitfalls and potential relief in procurement challenges and beyond (CitySprint UK v Barts Health NHS Trust)
  • DfT announces passenger service contracts market engagement day
  • Governance
  • Traffic Commissioners warn of the dangers of ignoring the regulator
  • Audit Wales publishes reports calling for urgent action at community councils
  • Welsh Government launches consultation on Period Dignity Strategic Action Plan
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes consideration of updates to public procurement reform and case analysis of CitySprint UK v Barts Health NHS Trust on the pitfalls and potential relief in procurement challenges, R (on the application of Ibrahim) v Westminster CC on fresh homelessness applications and changes of circumstances, Arowojolu v GMC on the correct approach to challenging findings of fact in a professional disciplinary hearing, Tewkesbury BC v SSHCLG and EFW Group Ltd v SSBEIS. It also includes the latest COVID-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environment updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

