Local Government weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the latest news, including case analysis of TV Harrison CIC v Leeds CC, wherein the court quashed a faulty planning permission decision; Liquid Leisure v Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, in which the High Court clarified the scope of Local Authority planning enforcement powers; and NKD Maritime Ltd v Bart Maritime (No 2), which concerned the application of a force majeure clause in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic plus analysis of the government’s response to its AI, IP, copyright and patents consultation. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on the Ukraine conflict, governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, local government finance, licensing, highways and planning. or to read the full analysis.