Local Government weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • New Homes for Ukraine concession for unaccompanied children who have already applied
  • Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/792
  • Governance
  • What does the future hold for AI and IP—the UK government responds to key consultation
  • High Court clarifies jurisdiction over improper downloading of personal data—Plymouth City Council v ABC
  • Ipsos UK publishes report on building a public mandate for court data use
  • Welsh Government announces functions of new CJCs
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the latest news, including case analysis of TV Harrison CIC v Leeds CC, wherein the court quashed a faulty planning permission decision; Liquid Leisure v Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, in which the High Court clarified the scope of Local Authority planning enforcement powers; and NKD Maritime Ltd v Bart Maritime (No 2), which concerned the application of a force majeure clause in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic plus analysis of the government’s response to its AI, IP, copyright and patents consultation. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on the Ukraine conflict, governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, local government finance, licensing, highways and planning. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

