- Local Government weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- New Homes for Ukraine concession for unaccompanied children who have already applied
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/792
- Governance
- What does the future hold for AI and IP—the UK government responds to key consultation
- High Court clarifies jurisdiction over improper downloading of personal data—Plymouth City Council v ABC
- Ipsos UK publishes report on building a public mandate for court data use
- Welsh Government announces functions of new CJCs
- Cabinet Office and CCS annual report published
- NALC publishes latest newsletter on Civility and Respect Project
- Home Office publishes guidance on anti-social behaviour principles
- DLUHC launches Anti-Social Behaviour Panel
- Government responds to JCHR’s thirteenth report of session 2021–2022
- MoJ announces new measures to protect free speech and journalists’ rights
- Judicial Offices (Sitting in Retirement—Prescribed Offices and Descriptions) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/798
- Civil Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2022, SI 2022/783
- Conduct of Members (Principles) (Wales) (Amendment) Order 2022, SI 2022/805
- Public procurement
- High Court finds NHS England miscalculated scoring of tender bid—Braceurself Ltd v NHS England
- Judicial review
- Administrative Court orders litigants to bear their own costs in Judicial Review—City of Wolverhampton Council v SSHD
- Criminal Justice Act 2003 (Commencement No 34) and Judicial Review and Courts Act 2022 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/816
- Education
- Administrative Court quashes part of Ombudsman’s SEN decision—Milburn v LGSCO
- Third Ofsted report published on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on education providers
- OfS find nearly 200 speakers rejected at universities and colleges in 2020–2021
- Children’s Commissioner publishes school absence report
- DfE announces bursaries for flexible short courses
- DfE publishes response to consultation on behaviour in schools and exclusion
- Welsh Government launches consultation on extending WFG(W) 2015 well-being duty
- School Discipline (Pupil Exclusions and Reviews) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/788
- School Teachers’ Incentive Payments (England) (Amendment) Order 2022, SI 2022/786
- Welsh Language Standards (No 8) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/796
- Children's social care
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal of care order—Re CK (a child) (care order: fact-finding)
- Court finds use of minimal force lawful in DoL case—Trafford BC v B
- Family Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2022, SI 2022/821
- Social care
- LGSCO reports woman let down by Sheffield City Council
- Law Society concerned replacing DoLs with LPS will result in weakened safeguards
- DHSC announces improved care for people with autism or learning disabilities
- DHSC publishes guidance on care account functionality technical specification
- Healthcare
- DHSC launches call for evidence to inform Down’s Syndrome Act guidance
- DHSC announces launch of Leeds Health and Social Care Hub
- Abortion (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/811
- Social housing
- Upper Tribunal upholds FTT’s decision in Selective Licensing regime case—Northumberland Mews Ltd v Thanet DC
- Homes England publishes guidance on street design best practice
- Mayor of London announces doubling of council house building target
- Homes England to provide £233m infrastructure loan for Silvertown neighbourhood
- Housing Ombudsman finds severe maladministration for Birmingham City Council
- RSH publishes annual consumer regulation for social housing review
- Wales approves and lays down further subordinate legislation to implement Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016
- Welsh consultation response published on second homes and LTT
- Renting Homes (Rent Determination) (Converted Contracts) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/781
- Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 (Amendment of Schedule 12) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/795
- Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/803
- Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 (Housing Association Tenancies: Fundamental Provisions) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/799
- Local government finance
- Welsh Government launches consultation on non-domestic rates appeals system
- Licensing
- Council reports Hackney carriage taxi driver fined and disqualified for illegal rides
- DCMS calls on companies to protect children from loot boxes
- Highways
- DfT updates Highway Code
- DfT publishes new street works permit guidance
- National Highways announces new roadwork measures
- Planning
- Scope of local authority planning enforcement powers—when may ‘double enforcement’ be permissible? (R(Liquid Leisure) v Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead)
- High Court quashes planning permission for failure to consider a development plan policy (TV Harrison CIC v Leeds CC)
- Transport Secretary increases investment for rail in the north to £9bn
- Welsh Government publishes Terms of Reference for review on reducing flood risk
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Governance
- Force majeure and coronavirus (COVID-19)—High Court decision turns on specific wording of FM clause
- PAC publishes report on management of PPE contracts
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the latest news, including case analysis of TV Harrison CIC v Leeds CC, wherein the court quashed a faulty planning permission decision; Liquid Leisure v Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, in which the High Court clarified the scope of Local Authority planning enforcement powers; and NKD Maritime Ltd v Bart Maritime (No 2), which concerned the application of a force majeure clause in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic plus analysis of the government’s response to its AI, IP, copyright and patents consultation. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on the Ukraine conflict, governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, local government finance, licensing, highways and planning.
